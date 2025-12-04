Member Login

Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I pick dividend shares to target a £20k retirement income

Here’s how I pick dividend shares to target a £20k retirement income

Are you considering using the stock market to supplement your retirement income? Our writer examines how dividend shares can help achieve those goals.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re thinking of investing in dividend shares for retirement, you’re not alone. Thousands of Britons do exactly that, with the aim of achieving a steady income stream to supplement their State Pension.

The question is, where and how to start? Many beginner investors feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of options available. For many, a lack of clarity and understanding leads to fear of losses, and they give up.

But with careful planning, patience and commitment, the risks can be minimised and the gains optimised.

A balanced approach

As with everything in life, picking the ideal dividend portfolio requires careful moderation. Choosing all the 10%-yielding stocks might seem logical, until half of them pause their dividends to finance debt.

Choosing all the stocks with the longest track record of payments is wiser — but the average yield might be underwhelming. Anything below 4% is barely outpacing a standard savings account.

A smarter option would be to mix some high-yielders with some reliable dividend heroes — those with decades-long track records. An average yield of 7% is realistic, requiring £285,700 to pay out £20,000 a year in passive income.

A 40-year-old investing £300 a month could reach that amount by age 65 (with dividends reinvested).

Identifying dividend gems

A typical investment portfolio includes between 10-20 stocks from a diverse range of sectors and regions. When it comes to dividends, some of the most popular sectors are finance, utilities, real estate, energy and consumer staples.

Here are two diverse UK dividend shares to consider, each complementing a retirement portfolio in their own way.

Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) has long been a top choice for UK retirement portfolios, offering a combination of high yield and structural appeal. The company operates in life insurance, pensions and asset management — sectors directly tied to retirement savings and long-term demographic trends like population ageing.

The key attraction, of course, is its predictable, dividend-focused cash generation. With a business model that centres around pension risk transfer and workplace retirement solutions, it enjoys recurring revenue streams largely insulated from short-term economic cycles. This close relationship with retirement planning makes it a natural fit for income-focused investors to consider.

The combination of high yield (9%+) and reliable track record make it a rare find — but it’s still at risk from interest rate sensitivity. As an insurance and annuities company, its profitability and solvency are heavily dependent on interest rate movements.

By contrast, National Grid offers a much smaller yield but benefits from more defensive, inflation-linked income. As a regulated electricity and gas supplier, its earnings are set on a multi-year basis. This gives it long-term visibility over cash flows, supporting a dividend policy that grows in line with UK inflation.

The bottom line

When selecting dividend shares, consider balancing yield with sustainability, as higher yields can reflect market concerns about dividend safety. Diversifying across multiple dividend sectors helps manage risk while maintaining steady income streams.

The above options are just two examples of how yield and sustainability can be balanced. There’s a host of similarly attractive UK dividend shares to choose from on the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. One of the hardest steps is getting started – after that it just requires committed monthly contributions and a big dollop of patience.

Mark Hartley has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and National Grid Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

