Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Up 22% this year and with a forward P/E ratio of 13, is this FTSE 100 stock a brilliant buy for 2026?

Up 22% this year and with a forward P/E ratio of 13, is this FTSE 100 stock a brilliant buy for 2026?

This FTSE 100 stock is having a rip-roaring year already, and its forecast earnings for 2026 make it look on the cheap side too!

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:
Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 stock Kingfisher (LSE: KGF) jumped to the top of the index leaderboard on 26 November. The share price flew up as the firm raised its profit outlook. While the rest of the index (and country!) were fretting about the newly released Autumn Budget, the owner of Screwfix and B&Q shrugged off any concerns, posting a 7.4% increase in the share price on the day.

With a dividend yield of over 4% and a share price up 22% in the last year, the stock looks attractive at first glance. But on closer inspection, we find a share price lower today than it was when Terry Venables was manager of the England football team. So which is it? Is this a bargain hiding in plain sight? Or one for investors to avoid?

Good news

Let’s start with the reason the shares jumped so much. The 7% increase – adding around £400m in market cap in a single day – came on the back of a second straight outlook hike. In other words, the firm’s future earnings are expected to come in higher than had previously been thought.

There are a few reasons that cause guidance to be upgraded. Sometimes it’s a sign of strong fundamentals, a good company firing on all cylinders. Other times it’s changes in the market, like higher consumer demand. Either way, it’s a very good thing for a company and therefore its stock.

Two of the best stocks to own in recent years have been US chipmaker Nvidia and British engineering firm Rolls-Royce. Both stocks are up over 10 times in value. What do they have in common? One answer: a recent history of beating their own (and analyst) predictions on earnings. Perhaps a similar bull run is coming for Kingfisher shares too?

To buy or not to buy…

It’s worth looking at the risks here as well. I’d say the plight of the UK economy is one potential threat. While it has operations overseas, its stores in Poland and France only make up around 20% of the total number.

Economic growth in Britain has been very weak since 2008. That is one reason the FTSE 100 has been eclipsed by its American counterpart the S&P 500. Actually, the problem is even more serious when looking at statistics on a ‘per head’ basis. Much of the meagre economic growth has been because of immigration. This could curtail the prospects of Kingfisher if politicians succeed in their stated aim of curbing this.

That said, the future is a hard thing to predict. I think we’re all crossing our fingers for a bit of a turnaround in the UK economy and, you know, it might even come. The recent good news for Kingfisher is cause to be buoyant about the stock too. I’d say it’s worth considering.

John Fieldsend has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Forecast: in 12 months, £7,000 invested in Nvidia stock could be worth…

| Ben McPoland

With fears rising over a potential artificial intelligence bubble, do Wall Street analysts still see any value in Nvidia stock…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Up 27% in 6 months – what on earth’s driving the BP share price recovery?

| Harvey Jones

The BP share price is climbing but Harvey Jones is baffled because there's been so much bad news circling around…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the Rolls-Royce share price at New Year 2025 is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has dropped back a bit in the past couple of months. But that doesn't take the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How much would you need to invest to earn over £1,000 per month in passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

What would it take for an investor to go from zero to a four-figure monthly passive income through owning dividend…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

How much do you actually need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to replace your full-time salary?

| Harshil Patel

With some patience and the right strategy, investors could retire early using a Stocks and Shares ISA. Let’s look at…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Does the Warren Buffett approach still work as he prepares to retire?

| Christopher Ruane

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett will be standing down as boss of Berkshire Hathaway later this month. Can investors still learn…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 champion high-yield (7%+) dividend stocks to consider for an ISA right now

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for some dividend stocks that offer better-than-average yields to try to spice up your Stocks and Shares ISA investments?

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

4 reasons why the HSBC share price could surge 14% to £12.44

| Royston Wild

The HSBC share price rocketed by more than a third this year. Royston Wild explains why the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »