Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in an ISA or SIPP to generate a £9,999 a year second income?

How much do you need in an ISA or SIPP to generate a £9,999 a year second income?

Harvey Jones shows how much investors need to generate a solid second income stream in retirement, and names a top FTSE 100 dividend stock to consider.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
A senior woman and young girl help out in the greenhouse at the local farm.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a second income is a key priority for investors and it’s easy to see why. A consistent flow of shareholder payouts can boost growth if reinvested straight back into a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) or Stocks and Shares ISA.

Dividends can then be drawn as income in retirement. The key is to start early and give them time to compound and grow. So how big a pot do investors need to generate a decent passive income of, say, £9,999 a year?

That depends on the yield. Today, the FTSE 100 pays average income of 3.25%. At that rate, an investor would need £307,650 to hit that £9,999 target.

However, if they build a hand-picked basket of income stocks yielding 5%, that target drops to £199,980. While buying individual stocks takes more time and effort, in the longer run I think it’s worth it.

Imperial Brands: a top dividend stock

One dividend stock worth considering is cigarette maker Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB), which has a trailing yield of exactly 5%. That’s far from the highest on the index. Wealth manager M&G yields 7.42% and insurer Phoenix Group Holdings yields 7.86%. I hold both the financial stocks in my SIPP, which contains around 15 FTSE 100 stocks.

Tobacco shares have drawbacks. Smoking kills and consumption in the West has been falling for decades. Yet Big Tobacco survives and thanks to its captive audience remains a terrific investment, with reliable cash generation and generous dividends as a result. The major firms have protected themselves through pricing power and brand loyalty. They’ve kept margins robust and protected market share, even as volumes slipped.

On 18 November, Imperial Brands delivered another strong set of results, with operating profit up 4.6% to £4bn in the year to 30 September.

Imperial has increased dividends every year this century, with one exception. It slashed the dividend by 33% in 2020, from 206.57p per to 137.71p. It has since climbed to 160.32p, but that’s still short of 2019 levels. Anyone weighing up Imperial Brands should also check out rival British American Tobacco, which raised its dividend every year this Millennium without exception.

Steady earnings momentum

Shareholders in Imperial have little to grumble about though. The shares are up 26% in the last year and 135% over five. All dividends sit on top of that. Anyone who reinvested those payouts will have enjoyed an even better total return.

After such a strong share price growth, I’m expecting a slower pace from here. Yet the shares still look decent value with a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Tighter regulation is a constant threat and health campaigns will continue to weigh on sentiment. Over the very long run there’s a chance that smoking could fade away, but the industry has shown astonishing resilience thus far. Anyone comfortable with the risks might consider buying today.

Building a balanced plan

A single stock never makes a complete income portfolio. There are plenty more exciting FTSE 100 dividend growth stocks worth checking out today. Don’t hang around, because the earlier investors buy them, the more time their money has to compound and grow.

Harvey Jones has positions in M&g Plc and Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., Imperial Brands Plc, and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Forecast: in 12 months, £7,000 invested in Nvidia stock could be worth…

| Ben McPoland

With fears rising over a potential artificial intelligence bubble, do Wall Street analysts still see any value in Nvidia stock…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Up 27% in 6 months – what on earth’s driving the BP share price recovery?

| Harvey Jones

The BP share price is climbing but Harvey Jones is baffled because there's been so much bad news circling around…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the Rolls-Royce share price at New Year 2025 is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has dropped back a bit in the past couple of months. But that doesn't take the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How much would you need to invest to earn over £1,000 per month in passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

What would it take for an investor to go from zero to a four-figure monthly passive income through owning dividend…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

How much do you actually need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to replace your full-time salary?

| Harshil Patel

With some patience and the right strategy, investors could retire early using a Stocks and Shares ISA. Let’s look at…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Does the Warren Buffett approach still work as he prepares to retire?

| Christopher Ruane

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett will be standing down as boss of Berkshire Hathaway later this month. Can investors still learn…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 champion high-yield (7%+) dividend stocks to consider for an ISA right now

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for some dividend stocks that offer better-than-average yields to try to spice up your Stocks and Shares ISA investments?

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

4 reasons why the HSBC share price could surge 14% to £12.44

| Royston Wild

The HSBC share price rocketed by more than a third this year. Royston Wild explains why the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »