Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » £15,000 invested in BT shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

£15,000 invested in BT shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

Since Allison Kirkby became CEO in early 2024, BT shares have jumped more than 60%! But can this momentum continue into 2026 and make investors richer?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London

Image source: BT Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Like many FTSE 100 stocks, BT (LSE:BT.A) shares have had a good year, rising by over 20% since January. And when throwing dividends into the mix, shareholders have earned a total return of 24.3%.

To put this into perspective, that means anyone who invested £15,000 at the start of the year now has £18,645 sat in their portfolio. That’s a pretty robust profit considering BT has historically been a rather boring, mature and steady enterprise.

Of course, the question now becomes, can the UK telecommunications giant continue to outperform in 2026? Here’s what the experts are saying.

BT share price forecasts

Being among the most popular FTSE 100 stocks, BT receives a lot of attention from institutional investors. And right now, opinions seem to be somewhat split, with nine recommending the share as a Buy while five say it’s a Sell.

What’s going on?

Let’s start with the bull case. With leadership executing a strategic transformation of operations, the group’s financials have been on the mend. In the six months leading to September, BT has already achieved £247m in gross annualised savings ahead of expectations.

Zooming out to the last 18 months, that brings the total to £1.2bn. And another £1.8bn is expected to emerge in the coming years.

At the same time, investments made into its telecommunication infrastructure appear to also be paying off. With repair volumes falling by double-digits, customer experience is also on the rise, judging by the firm’s net promoter score.

In terms of financials, revenue growth remains elusive – largely due to the company transitioning its existing customers from its legacy products to modern fibre and 5G solutions.

However, with these newer technologies being more profitable, free cash flow generation has remained stable, on track to reach £1.5bn by March 2026 before rising to £2bn in the next fiscal year.

Assuming these targets are hit, that would provide BT with enough financial flexibility to finally begin tackling its debt. And with a promising outlook, some analysts are projecting BT shares could climb to as high as 312p by this time next year – a 75% potential increase!

Not everyone’s convinced

The company has a fairly poor track record when it comes to execution. And a top concern among more bearish investors is whether or not the investments being made to improve infrastructure will actually translate into growth and shareholder value creation.

Even if customer experience improves, it doesn’t change the fact that telecommunications remains a highly competitive market. And that could mean BT is forced to sacrifice its margin expansion to remain competitively priced.

Needless to say, that could dramatically delay the group’s financial turnaround, potentially causing BT to miss its own medium- and long-term targets. And subsequently, some analysts have placed their share price forecasts as low as 135p – roughly 25% below where BT shares are trading today.

What to do?

Investing in BT today is very much a bet on whether new-ish CEO Allison Kirkby can fix the fundamentals of this business. So far, she seems to be doing a good job with the share price climbing by 60% since she took over in early 2024.

In my eyes, that merits closer inspection. But there are also other turnaround stocks showing even more promising progress.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Forecast: in 12 months, £7,000 invested in Nvidia stock could be worth…

| Ben McPoland

With fears rising over a potential artificial intelligence bubble, do Wall Street analysts still see any value in Nvidia stock…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Up 27% in 6 months – what on earth’s driving the BP share price recovery?

| Harvey Jones

The BP share price is climbing but Harvey Jones is baffled because there's been so much bad news circling around…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce Hydrogen Test Rig at Loughborough University
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the Rolls-Royce share price at New Year 2025 is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has dropped back a bit in the past couple of months. But that doesn't take the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How much would you need to invest to earn over £1,000 per month in passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

What would it take for an investor to go from zero to a four-figure monthly passive income through owning dividend…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

How much do you actually need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to replace your full-time salary?

| Harshil Patel

With some patience and the right strategy, investors could retire early using a Stocks and Shares ISA. Let’s look at…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Does the Warren Buffett approach still work as he prepares to retire?

| Christopher Ruane

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett will be standing down as boss of Berkshire Hathaway later this month. Can investors still learn…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

2 champion high-yield (7%+) dividend stocks to consider for an ISA right now

| Alan Oscroft

Looking for some dividend stocks that offer better-than-average yields to try to spice up your Stocks and Shares ISA investments?

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

4 reasons why the HSBC share price could surge 14% to £12.44

| Royston Wild

The HSBC share price rocketed by more than a third this year. Royston Wild explains why the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »