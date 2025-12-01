Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These 3 UK dividend shares could pay a brilliant £1,500 a year in tax-free ISA income

These 3 UK dividend shares could pay a brilliant £1,500 a year in tax-free ISA income

Harvey Jones plucks out a trio out of high-yielding dividend shares from the FTSE 100 that offer investors a high level of income, and recovery potential too.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 is packed full of exciting dividend shares, with a dozen yielding 5% or more. I’ve flagged three income stocks at the higher end of the yield scale. The rewards are high, but what about the risks?

I’ve started with the highest yielder on the FTSE 100, Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN). This pays income of 8.7%, and has a solid record of dividend growth this millennium.

It did cut shareholder payouts in 2008 and 2009, but that was during the financial crisis. It froze them during the pandemic in 2020, as did many others. Otherwise, the board’s increased shareholder payouts every year, and at an average rate of 6.12% over the last decade. 

Dividend growth looks set to slow but the shares are still forecast to yield 9.22% in 2026. Over the next three years, the board plans to return a total of £5bn through dividends and share buybacks. As with every stock, there are risks. The shares have idled, leaving the income to do the heavy lifting.

Legal & General operates in a competitive market and must fight for its share of new opportunities such as bulk annuities. But I think it’s worth considering for income-focused investors.

Mondi’s dividend-heavy too

Shares in paper and packaging specialist Mondi (LSE: MNDI) have also struggled lately, falling 25% in the last year.

Mondi’s been hit by the cost-of-living crisis, as cash-strapped consumers buy less and online retailers use less cardboard.

Yet as the shares slide, the yield has climbed to 7.07% a year. And that’s despite Mondi freezing the dividend for the last couple of years. The shares look inexpensive and could rally nicely if the economy picks up in the next year or two. That’s a big if though. Worth considering, just bear these concerns in mind.

Land Securities Group income

The yield from Land Securities Group (LSE: LAND) is also high at 6.74%. This is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which has tax advantages. And again, it’s got a solid dividend growth record, hiking shareholder payouts every year this millennium except three (twice in the financial crisis, once in the pandemic). The pace of growth has been a modest 2.35% over the last decade.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Shares in Landsec, as it’s also known, have also struggled. They’re flat over 12 months and down 9% over five years. It owns commercial property such as shopping centres and office blocks. The former have been hit by the rise of e-commerce and the cost-of-living crisis, and the latter by the work-from-home trend.

An uncertain property market hasn’t helped. Last month, Landsec reported a sharp drop in pre-tax profits from £243m to £98m, following a £67m loss on a property sale that generated little or no return.

I think it’s worth considering, but only for more experienced investors who know what they’re getting into.

All three offer a brilliant yields. Combined, they have an average yield of 7.5%. That would produce income of £1,500 a year to somebody who invested their full Stocks and Shares ISA.

The shares may have underperformed but investing’s cyclical and all three have recovery potential. If investors don’t fancy them, they’ll find plenty more top dividend shares on the FTSE 100 with better growth records.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Land Securities Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Small cap sticky note
Growth Shares

This 19p penny share traded above 125p in 2020. Time for a comeback?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains that just because a penny share enjoyed a prosperous past, it doesn't mean a comeback to glory…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how another £5,000 invested in this high-yield FTSE 250 star could make me £2,969 a year in dividend income over time!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 high-yield play has consistently delivered major dividend income for me in recent years, with analysts forecasting more…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

The 3 key factors investors are overlooking in Rolls-Royce’s share price story…

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce’s share price has soared since 2023, but there could still be a long way for it to go based…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

A 9.4% yield and 71% undervalued — time for me to buy more of this FTSE 100 passive income star?

| Simon Watkins

Taylor Wimpey offers one of the best yields in the FTSE 100, looks very undervalued, and has great growth prospects,…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ sub-£1 share price: great value, or a great big value trap?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds’ share price looks significantly undervalued, but mounting risks raise the spectre of a value trap. So, bargain hunters must…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 best-selling shares I’ll buy at the next opportunity

| Royston Wild

Discover the FTSE 100 shares our writer Royston Wild is considering -- and why he expects them to deliver stunning…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

2 stealthy growth stocks I’ve got my eye on in December

| Stephen Wright

AI uncertainty sent growth stocks all over the place in November. But Stephen Wright has his eye on some longer-term…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How much would you need in an ISA to earn a £1,000 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

The specific sum you'd need for a £1k passive income may depend on whether you use a Cash ISA or…

Read more »