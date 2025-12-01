Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much would you need in an ISA to earn a £1,000 monthly passive income?

How much would you need in an ISA to earn a £1,000 monthly passive income?

The specific sum you’d need for a £1k passive income may depend on whether you use a Cash ISA or a Stocks and Shares ISA to build wealth.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) are incredible products for targeting long-term passive income. Both the Cash ISA and Stocks and Shares ISA protect your interest, capital gains and dividends from tax.

On top of this, any withdrawals that an individual makes are safe from income tax. The trouble is, savers and investors who don’t use them to their full potential can scupper their hopes of retiring in comfort.

So what would be the best way to aim for a £1,000 monthly second income in later life? And how large would their ISA need to be?

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

How much will I need?

It’s difficult to predict exactly how much we’ll need for retirement. Changes to the State Pension, a rising cost of living, and our evolving individual circumstances will all influence the precise sum.

Yet it’s important to have a particular figure to aim for. I think £12,000 a year — working out at £1,000 a month — is a good target to have in mind. When added to the State Pension, I think this could deliver a decent standard of living in retirement. To achieve this, a person would need an ISA of £300,000.

For that magic £1,000 income, someone would draw down 4% of their portfolio each year. At this rate, they’d have a regular passive income for about 30 years before the well ran dry.

But what’s the best way of reaching £300k?

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer to this question. The perfect way will depend on a tolerance of risk and broader investing style. How much there is to invest or save, and how long they have until retirement, are other considerations.

But a simple blend of history and mathematics shows us one thing: investing too much in low-yield assets could ruin chances of reaching that £300k ISA figure.

Lets say someone has £500 to invest each month. That’s a decent amount, I’m sure you’ll agree. But if put in a Cash ISA that delivers the average return we’ve seen over the past decade, they’d have just £175,057 after 25 years.

A top fund

Now let’s say they put their £500 into a Stocks and Shares ISA instead. Based on the 10-year average return here, they’d have a spectacular £624,103 after 25 years.

Investing in the stock market carries greater risk. Returns aren’t guaranteed, and the value of an investment can go up and down. But considering an investment trust or exchange-traded fund (ETF) like the SPDR FTSE UK All Share ETF (LSE:FTAL) can be an excellent way to reduce risk while still targeting life-changing returns.

This particular fund spreads investors’ cash over the UK’s largest-listed companies as well as some smaller-cap companies. It comprises the mature, dividend-paying stocks of the FTSE 100 alongside the (mostly) growth-focused shares on the FTSE 250.

By investing in dozens of companies (360 in this case), trusts and ETFs can provide exposure to many different sectors and regions, which helps provide a steady return over time. This SPDR product’s holdings are as varied as AstraZeneca, HSBC, Rolls-Royce and BP.

On the downside, this fund may provide worse returns than a Cash ISA during stock market downturns. But as we’ve seen, a diversified ETF like this in a Stocks and Shares ISA can significantly boost passive income in retirement.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Small cap sticky note
Growth Shares

This 19p penny share traded above 125p in 2020. Time for a comeback?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains that just because a penny share enjoyed a prosperous past, it doesn't mean a comeback to glory…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how another £5,000 invested in this high-yield FTSE 250 star could make me £2,969 a year in dividend income over time!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 high-yield play has consistently delivered major dividend income for me in recent years, with analysts forecasting more…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

These 3 UK dividend shares could pay a brilliant £1,500 a year in tax-free ISA income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones plucks out a trio out of high-yielding dividend shares from the FTSE 100 that offer investors a high…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

The 3 key factors investors are overlooking in Rolls-Royce’s share price story…

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce’s share price has soared since 2023, but there could still be a long way for it to go based…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

A 9.4% yield and 71% undervalued — time for me to buy more of this FTSE 100 passive income star?

| Simon Watkins

Taylor Wimpey offers one of the best yields in the FTSE 100, looks very undervalued, and has great growth prospects,…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ sub-£1 share price: great value, or a great big value trap?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds’ share price looks significantly undervalued, but mounting risks raise the spectre of a value trap. So, bargain hunters must…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 best-selling shares I’ll buy at the next opportunity

| Royston Wild

Discover the FTSE 100 shares our writer Royston Wild is considering -- and why he expects them to deliver stunning…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

2 stealthy growth stocks I’ve got my eye on in December

| Stephen Wright

AI uncertainty sent growth stocks all over the place in November. But Stephen Wright has his eye on some longer-term…

Read more »