Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in an ISA to target a £5,333 monthly passive income?

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £5,333 monthly passive income?

Our writer highlights a bargain FTSE 250 stock trading at an 11-year low — one that could help supercharge an ISA dividend portfolio.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. As well as contributing more than 1,700 articles for The Motley Fool UK, he has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With tax rates on dividends going up again in April, the Stocks and Shares ISA has never been more important. It gives everyday investors a real chance of building an attractive future passive income stream — one that remains tax-free.

Of course, what’s considered attractive depends on each person’s situation and lifestyle needs. But with median annual full-time pay in the UK at just over £39,000 in April 2025, I think £64,000 each year in tax-free dividends would count as attractive, even a couple decades down the line.

That would average out at approximately £5,333 every month. So, how large would an ISA have to be to generate that?

Lots of options

Before answering that, I think it’s important to quickly mention that individual dividends can be cut. Therefore, the benefits of diversification cannot be overstated, as a diversified ISA can help minimise the impact of this risk.

While there’s no hard and fast rule, most income investors would only feel comfortable having 10-15 different stocks in their portfolio.

By my count, there are 32 separate stocks and investment trusts across the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 currently offering a dividend yield above 7%. So it’s perfectly possible to build a high-quality dividend portfolio that yields 6.5%.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

A cheap UK dividend stock

One FTSE 250 dividend stock that I think looks good value right now is Domino’s Pizza Group (LSE:DOM). This is the company that has the master franchise rights for the Domino’s brand in the UK and Ireland.

Now, we know it’s a really bad time for UK retailers right now. Consumer spending continues to be very weak, while labour costs have also been rising. As such, confidence among retailers is at a multi-year low.

Unfortunately, the FTSE 250 pizza firm has not managed to escape this backdrop, with sales under pressure. For 2025, it expects underlying EBITDA in the range of £130m to £140m, down from £144m in 2024.

Moreover, CEO Andrew Rennie has stepped down, adding to the uncertainty. Add all this together, and we have a stock that’s down 45% year to date and languishing at an 11-year low.

For me though, the selling looks to have gone a bit too far here. Granted, sales are sluggish, but the pizza chain is still securing market share in online delivery and has improved customer loyalty.

To expand beyond pizza, it recently launched the Chick ‘N’ Dip brand, which has apparently gone down well with customers. And it’s still potentially interested in acquiring a second brand to boost sales.

After the stock’s fall, the forward price-to-earnings ratio is down to just 9.4, which is close to a historic low on this key metric.

Plus, the dividend yield is now 6.4%, making this a potentially interesting high-yield dividend stock to consider for an ISA portfolio.

Back to passive income

Putting this together then, an ISA would need around £985k in it to generate the equivalent of £5,333 every month.

Starting with £5,000, it would take someone just over 26 years to reach that amount by investing £850 each month. This assumes an average 8% annual return and that all dividends are reinvested in this time.

Fortunately, there are tonnes of passive income stocks across the London Stock Exchange, and Domino’s Pizza is just one opportunity.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Domino's Pizza Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Why this growth share rocketed 40% in November – and 420% over 6 months!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is blown away by the performance of this growth share, which has smashed the FTSE 250 lately. But…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

Can investors afford to miss these 3 dirt-cheap UK shares?

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best cheap shares to buy? These FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares and investment trusts offer stunning…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Want a second income? These dividend stocks could help with the heavy lifting

| Stephen Wright

High yields and strong track records might mean UK investors looking for a second income don’t have to look too…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

3 stocks I’m looking to buy in the next crash

| Stephen Wright

A market crash can provide a chance to buy quality stocks without the premium price tags. But it’s important to…

Read more »

Small cap sticky note
Investing Articles

I’m hoping for big returns from these small-cap UK stocks

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is betting on increased volatility making for better long-term returns with a pair of small-cap UK growth stocks.

Read more »

Smiling diverse couple holding Christmas presents while walking through a winter forest
Investing Articles

3 epic investment trusts for December to target a 16% annual return!

| Royston Wild

One of these top investment trusts has made an average return of 21.2% over five years. Royston Wild explains why…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Is this the beginning of the end for the Nvidia share price?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright raised concerns about the Nvidia share price at the start of the year. Is his prediction finally starting…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

All I want for Christmas is a Stocks and Shares ISA!

| Alan Oscroft

When's the best time to start planning a Stocks and Shares ISA for those who don't already have one? Today…

Read more »