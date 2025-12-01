Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 18%! Is this beaten down dividend growth hero now the best share to buy in December?

Down 18%! Is this beaten down dividend growth hero now the best share to buy in December?

Harvey Jones is looking for the best share to buy for his portfolio and thinks he may have found it in this FTSE 100 stock that suffered a rare slip last month.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When looking for the best share to buy at the start of a new month, I start by checking how FTSE 100 stocks performed over the previous one.

Typically, I’m looking for a solid company that’s had a rough time and is trading at a lower valuation as a result. Although the FTSE 100 ended November slightly up, plenty of stocks fell by double digits. One jumps out. I’ve been keen on it for years, but it was always too expensive. It’s cheaper now though. Time to consider buying it?

An appealing stock

The company is information and analytics firm RELX (LSE: REL). It’s hardly a household name, yet it’s been one of the best-performing stocks over the last decade, delivering a mix of dividend income and share price growth.

Banks use its data to fight money laundering, insurers rely on it for risk assessment and pricing, and pharmaceutical companies depend on its research intelligence. That gives the company high-quality recurring subscription revenues and a dominant market position.

The shares wobbled a couple of years ago as investors fretted that artificial intelligence might let customers do the work themselves. Then they decided that AI could help RELX deliver the same services more efficiently. Like everything to do with AI, the jury is still out.

Back in November 2024, I considered buying but was wary of the valuation, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of nearly 30. Expectations were high. For a while, RELX carried on climbing as usual. But the shares dropped 13% in November and are now down 18% over 12 months.

Long-term investors won’t be too concerned. The RELX share price is still up 75% over five years, with dividends on top. The last update, on 23 October, showed strong trading momentum for the first nine months of 2025, with underlying revenue up 7%, driven by analytics and decision tools. The board reaffirmed full-year guidance, highlighting growth in revenues and adjusted operating profits, along with accelerating adoption of AI-powered tools.

Lower price-to-earnings ratio

So why the dip? It’s hard to pinpoint. Some investors are worried about AI, others about high expectations. Whatever the reason, the P/E has slipped to 25. Cheaper, but not dirt cheap.

RELX has a modest trailing yield of 2.1%, but it has raised dividends every year this century, with a compound annual growth rate of 9.3% over the last decade. The low yield reflects strong share price growth.

I think the long-term outlook remains solid, though nothing is guaranteed. It may not be a household name but with a £55bn market cap, it’s the 13th largest UK stock. So it’s unlikely to repeat stellar historic growth rates. AI is still a worry, while be struggling global economy could hit demand for its services, as customers look to cut costs.

But here’s something really exciting. Consensus analyst forecasts produce a 12-month median RELX share price target of 4,354p. If correct, that’s an increase of almost 44% from today. Many of these predictions will have been made before the recent dip, but I’m still excited. I think RELX looks well worth considering at today’s price. It may not be the very best FTSE 100 share to buy today, but it comes pretty close.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Small cap sticky note
Growth Shares

This 19p penny share traded above 125p in 2020. Time for a comeback?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains that just because a penny share enjoyed a prosperous past, it doesn't mean a comeback to glory…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how another £5,000 invested in this high-yield FTSE 250 star could make me £2,969 a year in dividend income over time!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 high-yield play has consistently delivered major dividend income for me in recent years, with analysts forecasting more…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

These 3 UK dividend shares could pay a brilliant £1,500 a year in tax-free ISA income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones plucks out a trio out of high-yielding dividend shares from the FTSE 100 that offer investors a high…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

The 3 key factors investors are overlooking in Rolls-Royce’s share price story…

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce’s share price has soared since 2023, but there could still be a long way for it to go based…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

A 9.4% yield and 71% undervalued — time for me to buy more of this FTSE 100 passive income star?

| Simon Watkins

Taylor Wimpey offers one of the best yields in the FTSE 100, looks very undervalued, and has great growth prospects,…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ sub-£1 share price: great value, or a great big value trap?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds’ share price looks significantly undervalued, but mounting risks raise the spectre of a value trap. So, bargain hunters must…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 best-selling shares I’ll buy at the next opportunity

| Royston Wild

Discover the FTSE 100 shares our writer Royston Wild is considering -- and why he expects them to deliver stunning…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

2 stealthy growth stocks I’ve got my eye on in December

| Stephen Wright

AI uncertainty sent growth stocks all over the place in November. But Stephen Wright has his eye on some longer-term…

Read more »