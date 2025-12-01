Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 invested in Lloyds’ shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

£5,000 invested in Lloyds’ shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

Lloyds shares have been firing on all cylinders in 2025, making shareholders far wealthier. But just how much money have investors been making?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
A senior man using hiking poles, on a hike on a coastal path along the coastline of Cornwall. He is looking away from the camera at the view.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Like many other FTSE 100 stocks, 2025’s been a truly terrific year for Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares after them treading water for some time.

The leading UK banking stock has seen its market-cap expand by over 62% since January, driven by a combination of factors.

This includes:

  • Impressive net interest margins as the bank capitalises on higher interest rates to bolster lending profitability
  • Legal clarity regarding the ongoing motor financing mis-selling scandal courtesy of the UK Supreme Court
  • Improved free cash flow generation supporting a higher return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 14.6% (excluding motor financing charges), ahead of analyst expectations

The result of all this is that anyone who invested £5,000 at the start of the year now has close to £8,100. And those who reinvested the dividends paid along the way have done even better with around £8,300. But can Lloyds shares do the same again in 2026?

What’s on the horizon?

Despite having achieved substantial growth in 2025, the consensus from expert analyst forecasts remains very bullish. The team at Jefferies has placed a 115p share price target by this time next year. And Shore Capital is also anticipating more growth up to 110p.

Comparing these projections against the group’s current share price suggests another 28% capital gain could be unlocked over the next 12 months. And when combined with the bank stock’s 3.8% dividend yield, a new £5,000 investment today could reach £6,590 by this time next year.

We’ve already discussed what’s driving this optimism: improved legal clarity and wider profit margins.

If Shore Capital’s correct, dividends may also be set to enjoy its sixth consecutive year of payout increases. And while the Bank of England has begun cutting interest rates, putting pressure on margins, Lloyds’ hedging activities mean it could continue to benefit from elevated lending margins until 2027.

However, even with this exciting outlook, there are nevertheless still several key risks to watch closely moving forward.

Risk vs reward

With Lloyds joined at the hip to the UK economy, its impressive progress may ultimately be undone if the latter isn’t able to bounce back. After all, low economic growth translates into low demand for borrowing.

So even with wider lending margins, the benefits could be limited if borrowing volumes are subdued. There is also still the fallout relating to the motor financing scandal.

While the Supreme Court’s ruling significantly reduced uncertainty, Lloyds isn’t out of the woods just yet, and the impact is already weighing on the all-important RoTE. When including the related costs for motor financing, the RoTE drops from 14.6% to 11.9%.

That’s certainly not terrible, but it’s behind management’s 12% target. And if economic conditions were to move in the wrong direction, a sudden increase in loan defaults and a decrease in credit quality could drag the bank’s performance even lower.

The bottom line

As bank stocks go, Lloyds seems to be in a relatively strong position, even with some regulatory uncertainty. However, with its fate ultimately tied to that of the British economy, and the latter achieves lacklustre growth, I think there are better opportunities to explore in this space rather than Lloyds.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Small cap sticky note
Growth Shares

This 19p penny share traded above 125p in 2020. Time for a comeback?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains that just because a penny share enjoyed a prosperous past, it doesn't mean a comeback to glory…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how another £5,000 invested in this high-yield FTSE 250 star could make me £2,969 a year in dividend income over time!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 high-yield play has consistently delivered major dividend income for me in recent years, with analysts forecasting more…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

These 3 UK dividend shares could pay a brilliant £1,500 a year in tax-free ISA income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones plucks out a trio out of high-yielding dividend shares from the FTSE 100 that offer investors a high…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

The 3 key factors investors are overlooking in Rolls-Royce’s share price story…

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce’s share price has soared since 2023, but there could still be a long way for it to go based…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

A 9.4% yield and 71% undervalued — time for me to buy more of this FTSE 100 passive income star?

| Simon Watkins

Taylor Wimpey offers one of the best yields in the FTSE 100, looks very undervalued, and has great growth prospects,…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ sub-£1 share price: great value, or a great big value trap?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds’ share price looks significantly undervalued, but mounting risks raise the spectre of a value trap. So, bargain hunters must…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 best-selling shares I’ll buy at the next opportunity

| Royston Wild

Discover the FTSE 100 shares our writer Royston Wild is considering -- and why he expects them to deliver stunning…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

2 stealthy growth stocks I’ve got my eye on in December

| Stephen Wright

AI uncertainty sent growth stocks all over the place in November. But Stephen Wright has his eye on some longer-term…

Read more »