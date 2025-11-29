Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE 250 stock that doubled my money in just 6 months!

The FTSE 250 stock that doubled my money in just 6 months!

Mark Hartley looks into the long-term prospects of a FTSE 250 medical tech stock that’s returned 100% profit for me in the past six months.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Oxford BioMedica (LSE: OXB) has long been one of my favourite (and most interesting) FTSE 250 picks. The cell and gene therapy pioneer is paving the way for global accessibility to life-changing procedures to treat diseases like Parkinson’s.

The company operates on a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) strategy. It partners with pharmaceutical and biotech firms to provide end-to-end services for drug development and manufacturing.

Increased industry recognition coupled with significant US expansion helped it achieve 100% share price growth over the past six months.

So let’s take a look at why I believe it’s one of the most exciting companies in the UK right now.

US expansion

Earlier this year, Oxford BioMedica completed the acquisition of an FDA-approved viral vector manufacturing facility in North Carolina for $4.5m. The move drastically increases its US commercial-scale manufacturing capacity. It also improves service delivery for its North American client base, particularly in the high-growth adeno-associated virus (AAV) field.

The site contains multiple drug substance suites, a fill-finish suite and space ready for further expansion. Key functions are expected to be operational in Q1 2026. It also complements the businesses already well-established US network, with an existing Massachusetts site focused on early-stage development.

The acquisition helps cement the company’s commitment to above-market growth and EBITDA profitability from fiscal 2025 onwards. It expects a single-digit gain from the purchase in 2025, broadly offsetting any associated costs for the new facility. Notably, funding for the expansion was secured via a £60m share placement and a new $125m loan facility raised this year.

Groundbreaking technology

Despite being a relatively small and so-far unprofitable company, I believe Oxford BioMedica’s at the forefront of innovation in the UK. And don’t just take my word for it — it’s been officially recognised as a ‘Champion’ at the 2025 CDMO Leadership Awards Europe in the Cell & Gene Therapy category.

Winners of the prestigious awards are selected based on direct feedback from biopharma professionals evaluating quality, capabilities, expertise, and reliability. It validates the company’s vision to become a pure-play, innovation-led CDMO operating multiple sites across the UK, US and France.

What this means for investors

When it comes to new, developmental technology, the risks can’t be ignored. Oxford BioMedica posted a £43m loss in fiscal 2024 and has a trailing 12-month loss of £37m as of late 2025. To meet expectations, it would need to achieve an aggressive 68% average annual growth rate in the coming two years.

Any deviation below this growth trajectory could delay profitability significantly and hurt the share price. And with currently more debt than equity, the financial impact could be challenging.

Still, considering its wide moat, impressive £222m order book and successful acquisitions, I think it’s in a strong position to meet those targets. In H1 2025, it delivered a 44% year-on-year revenue increase to £73.2m, outpacing analyst expectations and reducing operating losses by 59%.

As such, I think its future holds significant promise, making it one of the most compelling growth stocks to consider on the FTSE 250.

Mark Hartley has positions in OXB. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Here are the 2026 and 2027 dividend forecasts for Tesco shares

| Ben McPoland

Tesco shares have been on fire over the past couple of years. But after the rise, does this FTSE 100…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

Want to turn £20k into a £33,286 second income? Here are 3 steps to get started

| Royston Wild

Discover some of the best strategies when choosing which stocks to buy -- and how to target a long-term second…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Fancy building a £318,000 Stocks and Shares ISA with just £5 a day? Read this…

| Royston Wild

Forget about that coffee and TV subscription. Just a small regular investment could turn into a life-changing Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if I made a big mistake buying this 10p penny stock

| Ben McPoland

Is a 24% fall in this penny stock anything to worry about? Or should I use this dip to buy…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Meet the growth stocks tipped to outshine Rolls-Royce’s share price!

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price has rocketed, sure. But these growth stocks are expected to smash the FTSE 100 share looking…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

IAG shares are making investors an outrageous amount of money – and they’re still dirt cheap!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is both thrilled by the performance of IAG shares and surprised by its low price-to-earnings ratio. So what's…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

Down 11% and 6% in November – is this the start of a long slide for Babcock and BAE Systems shares?

| Harvey Jones

It's been a poor month for FTSE 100 defence stocks with BAE Systems and Babcock both falling. Harvey Jones asks…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks pumping out passive income for over 10 years

| Ben McPoland

This trio of FTSE 100 stocks sport dividend yields between 4.6% and 9%. But are they worth considering for their…

Read more »