Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How on earth has the Boohoo share price exploded 88% since yesterday?

How on earth has the Boohoo share price exploded 88% since yesterday?

The Boohoo share price has gone parabolic as losses narrow, and the company’s turnaround gains momentum. But I’m not getting too excited just yet.

Posted by
Charlie Carman
Charlie formerly worked at the Bank of England and is a qualified lawyer with expertise in intellectual property and technology disputes. He currently writes on a freelance basis, specialising in financial markets and investing.
Published
| More on:
Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Beleaguered fast-fashion retailer Boohoo Group (LSE:DEBS) — which now trades as Debenhams — has a grim history of gloomy earnings reports. However, first-half results released yesterday (27 November) received an ecstatic market response, with the Boohoo share price leaping from 12p to 22.50p as I write.

There are good reasons for optimism. Aggressive cost-cutting measures are starting to bear fruit. What’s more, the AIM-listed firm’s transition to a marketplace model across all divisions appears to be the right strategy.

But are these factors enough to sustain an enduring share price recovery amid bitter corporate governance tensions and continued revenue declines? I’m not so sure. Here’s why.

Turnaround triumphs

Let’s start with the undeniably impressive highlights. Post-tax statutory losses have almost been eradicated, falling from £126.7m to just £3.4m.

Moreover, underlying operating profit turned positive, coming in at £2m following a £9m loss in the previous period. And the balance sheet‘s also in better shape, thanks to a £32m net debt reduction to £111m. These are significant achievements.

The revival’s being driven by CEO Dan Finley’s shift to a marketplace-led model. This new framework now represents 32% of the group’s gross merchandise value – up from 19% a year earlier.

In essence, the aim is to shift the company from a traditional online retail structure, where the business holds and sells its own inventory, to a platform that connects third-party sellers with customers, like Amazon does. The board punchily describes this as “stock-lite, capital-lite, margin-rich and highly cash generative“.

With marketplace partners doubling to 20,000 in a year, growth is gathering pace. Promisingly, all five group brands — BoohooboohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Karen Millen, and Debenhams — are now marketplace-enabled with proprietary technology.

Flies in the ointment

Despite encouraging progress, I think the Boohoo share price could ultimately come under further pressure. Let’s not forget we’re still talking about a loss-making enterprise here. Worryingly, revenue declined by 23% to £297m. The company’s not out of the woods yet.

Furthermore, the group is locked in a bitter feud with its biggest shareholder. Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group owns nearly 30% of Boohoo shares. In an unorthodox move, Boohoo Group has bypassed investors by not putting a new management incentive plan to a shareholder vote. CEO Dan Finley stands to receive a whopping £150m payout if he can lift the valuation to £4.2bn.

This comes after Ashley demanded the suspension of founder and executive vice chair Mahmud Kamani from the board just a few months ago. He also opposed the Debenhams rebranding earlier this year.

As the dispute trundles on, there’s a risk this could all end in tears for Boohoo if Ashley chooses to instigate shareholder rebellions, disrupt future strategic moves, launch a hostile takeover bid, or pursue litigation. These risks shouldn’t be ignored lightly, as any Newcastle United supporter can attest to.

The bottom line

I’m pleased to see Boohoo Group taking steps in the right direction. The successful execution of key strategic goals should be commended. However, half-year earnings were hardly flawless, and acute corporate governance risks should be at the forefront of potential investors’ minds.

There’s a lot more to like about Boohoo shares today, but not enough for me to invest at present.

Charlie Carman has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Here’s a rising FTSE 100 share to consider buying right now

| Alan Oscroft

Might this FTSE 100 stock be on the brink of a bull run after its share price has started gaining…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if the beaten-down Diageo share price will ever recover, and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is running out of patience with the Diageo share price, so he decided to see whether artificial intelligence…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

The risks are rocketing for Rolls-Royce shares – time to bank that profit?

| Harvey Jones

Investors will be asking themselves whether Rolls-Royce shares have gone as far as they can, after such a brilliant run.…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Growth Shares

2 FTSE directors snapping up their company shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a couple of FTSE stocks that have fallen recently but have subsequently been bought by company…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Up 57% in a day! Is Boohoo now a no-brainer value stock at 18p?

| Ben McPoland

It seems strange calling Boohoo a value stock given its past as a high-growth online retailer. But it's dirt cheap…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT how long it could take to become a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire…

| Ben McPoland

Is it realistic to aim to become one of the 5,000+ investors who have successfully built seven-figure Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Down 94%, could the Ocado share price go to zero?

| Cliff D'Arcy

In autumn 2020, the Ocado share price leapt above £29. Now it's below £2 after plunging this year. Is there…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Up 75% in a year! The red-hot Lloyds share price is smashing Meta, Nvidia and Tesla

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is stunned by the Lloyds share price as it delivers the kind of growth investors might expect from…

Read more »