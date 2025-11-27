Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Will Rachel Reeves’ £8,000 Cash ISA cut boost UK stocks?

Will Rachel Reeves’ £8,000 Cash ISA cut boost UK stocks?

Our writer highlights a UK stocks index tracker that has absolutely wiped the floor with cash returns over the past five years.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. As well as contributing more than 1,700 articles for The Motley Fool UK, he has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has slashed the annual Cash ISA limit by £8,000 to £12,000 to encourage more people to invest in UK stocks. The change comes into force from April 2027 for those aged under 66.

But will it work? And which UK stock is worth considering for a new investor thinking about starting a Stocks and Shares ISA?

The benefits of investing

Stepping back, I agree with the sentiment behind this move. As Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, points out: “We need an investment culture in the UK, and some of the money that has been saved in Cash Isas would work harder for people if it was invested instead.”

This is indisputable, with all evidence showing that investing wipes the floor with cash when it comes to long-term returns. And an investor doesn’t have to be a mastermind like Warren Buffett to do well in the stock market.

For instance, someone who invested £20,000 in a simple tracker like the Vanguard FTSE 100 ETF (LSE:VUKG) five years ago would now have £41,100. For cash, it would likely have been less than £23,000 (not even beating inflation).

Will savers switch?

Yet, despite all the evidence that stocks outperform cash, I’m not convinced most savers will suddenly become investors. According to new research from KPMG UK, 87% of adults with Cash ISAs won’t invest in stocks when the allowance is reduced.  

Therefore, the impact on UK stock prices is likely to be minimal, in my opinion. But at least it’s a start.

Savers remain firmly rooted in cash, with many unlikely to pivot into equities even if the Cash ISA allowance is cut. This is particularly true for 18 to 24-year-olds, who, despite having the longest investment runway, are among the least inclined to move into stocks and shares. Neil Connor, Head of Wealth and Asset Management, KPMG UK.

This is sad to read because a 20-year-old starting out today could set themselves up for an incredibly comfortable retirement. For example, investing £500 every month at an 8% return would lead to a £2.4m ISA portfolio by the time they are 65!

The simple ETF

So what about someone who is thinking about switching money from cash to stocks? What do I think is worth considering?

Well, returning to the FTSE 100 ETF above, I think this might be a good choice right now. At least as a steady starter option for cautious investors.

It gives instant exposure to all the stocks in the blue-chip index, including heavyweights like AstraZeneca, HSBC, and Rolls-Royce. And this version of the ETF is accumulating, which means it automatically reinvests dividends back into the fund.

Moreover, unlike the S&P 500, it doesn’t have a lot of concentrated tech exposure. So the index could reduce near-term volatility if fears of an AI bubble provoke a serious tech stock sell-off.

That said, if investors turn bearish on UK equities, which happened both after the financial crisis and Brexit, then the index could underperform for a while.

Alternatively, a braver investor could take the plunge with individual FTSE 100 stocks. That’s arguably a bit more risky, but the potential returns can be significantly higher.

Just look at Rolls-Royce — the engine maker’s shares are up more than 1,000% in three years!

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Ben McPoland has positions in AstraZeneca Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

Could the National Grid dividend double in the coming decade?

| Christopher Ruane

This writer reckons the National Grid dividend could double over time, even if it ends up taking over a decade.…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 250 stocks to consider putting under the Christmas tree

| Ben McPoland

Looking for cheap dividend stocks for an ISA in December? Ben McPoland highlights two passive income ideas from the FTSE…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

As the Boohoo share price jumps 50%, is it the start of a stunning recovery?

| Alan Oscroft

Boohoo Group announces a new management incentive plan in a drive to turn its ailing share price into a five-year…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
US Stock

I think this S&P 500 stock could crush the FTSE 100 performance next year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith praises the 17% gain for the UK stock market over the past year but highlights a S&P 500…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

UK shares: is there still value in the market?

| Christopher Ruane

Given the blue-chip FTSE 100 index's strong performance, are there still cheap UK shares to be found? Our writer thinks…

Read more »

Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.
Investing Articles

SIPP growth made simple: build for retirement with FTSE 100 dividend shares

| Andrew Mackie

This writer reveals his top five FTSE 100 dividend shares held in his SIPP and shows how the quiet power…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

What does the UK Autumn Budget mean for Stocks and Shares ISA investors?

| Mark Hartley

The new Autumn Budget has introduced critical changes that affect how a Stocks and Shares ISA could benefit investors. Mark…

Read more »

Diverse children studying outdoors
Investing Articles

Could the Autumn Budget help shrink the UK shares valuation gap?

| Mark Hartley

Despite record highs this year, UK shares still trade at a substantial discount to global markets. The Autumn Budget could…

Read more »