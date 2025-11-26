Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With its 5.7% dividend yield, here’s what I like about Aviva

With its 5.7% dividend yield, here’s what I like about Aviva

Aviva has grown its dividend per share annually in recent years yet its yield still thrashes the FTSE 100 average. That’s grabbed this writer’s eye.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Aviva logo on glass meeting room door

Image source: Aviva plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Like many investors, I appreciate the long-term passive income prospects of a high-yield share. Take insurer Aviva (LSE: AV) as an example. The current Aviva dividend yield of 5.7% is already significantly higher than the FTSE 100 average.

Not only that, but the company aims to grow its payout per share each year. While delivering such a goal can never be guaranteed, the company has managed to do so in recent years.

Then again, it has also cut its dividend before now, including as recently as five years ago.

No business is without risk after all. Taken on balance, though, I see Aviva as a high-yield dividend share investors should consider.

Strong position in a massive, proven market

The first reason I like Aviva as a business is what it does.

Insurance is a market most people understand at least to some extent from personal experience. The business model has been proven for centuries already.

Is it going away any time soon? I do not think so. People want or need to insure their homes, business premises, and possessions.

That attracts a lot of companies who wish to profit from the opportunity. Aviva has what I see as a massive advantage: it has built itself to a position where it is Britain’s biggest insurer.

That gives it economies of scale. This year’s acquisition of rival Direct Line has helped strengthen Aviva’s position in its home market even further.

Such a strong position can help Aviva’s cash generation potential, hopefully enabling it to grow its dividend further.

But size can bring challenges too. If one of Aviva’s smaller rivals tries to build market share by competing aggressively on price, that could threaten Aviva with the choice of reducing profitability or seeing some of its customers switch to a competitor.

High-yield potential

The dividend story at the FTSE 100 company looks attractive to me. But is there more to Aviva than just the dividend?

Over the past five years, the company’s share price has more than doubled, growing 104%.

That is an excellent performance, even before taking into the account the income streams the dividend has provided for Aviva investors along the way.

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of what to expect in future, though.

This month, Aviva’s share price hit a level last seen in 2007. Seen positively, that suggests that what I see as the positive investment case for the insurer is also appreciated by the wider market.

But it does raise the question of valuation. Is Aviva potentially now overvalued, with its market capitalization just shy of £20bn?

It is a possibility. If there is a significant financial downturn, that could make Aviva’s investment returns weaker, hurting its profitability.

But I actually think Aviva’s current valuation remains attractive. It is huge, proven, and has strong brands that can help it attract and retain customers cost-effectively.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

£5,000 in a SIPP? Here’s how it could snowball into £360k

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland shows how taking advantage of the SIPP tax relief with modest monthly contributions can build towards an attractive…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares to consider after the Autumn Budget!

| Royston Wild

Looking for stocks to consider buying after the Budget? Here are three from the FTSE 350 I think could benefit…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

Was the Autumn Budget a Rachel Reeves ‘disasterclass’ for UK shares?

| John Fieldsend

The Autumn Budget has been released! What kind of impact might the changes have on British businesses in the years…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

By November 2026, £1,000 invested in Lloyds could turn into…

| John Fieldsend

What might the next year look like for Lloyds shares? Here's one prediction of what a stake could be worth…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

How big an ISA is needed to target a £523 per week second income?

| Christopher Ruane

Interested in aiming to earn a second income of several thousand pounds per month by investing in dividend shares? Christopher…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Aviva’s share price could surge 18% to 760p

| Royston Wild

Aviva's share price is tipped for a strong rebound by City analysts. But how robust are current forecasts? Royston Wild…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Market Movers

1 winner and 1 loser in the FTSE 100 from the Autumn Budget

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through some of the key takeaways from the Autumn Budget and explains how measures will impact stocks…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

Skipping this after the Autumn Budget could cost you dearly…

| Royston Wild

How could the Autumn Budget leave investors like you paying more tax? And what simple step could help protect your…

Read more »