Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Legal & General shares offer one thing no other FTSE 100 stock does – can it last?

Legal & General shares offer one thing no other FTSE 100 stock does – can it last?

Harvey Jones knew that Legal & General shares offered one of the highest yields on the FTSE 100, but he didn’t realise how special its dividend income is.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Landlady greets regular at real ale pub

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) shares are a magnet for income seekers, and with good reason. Only one FTSE 100 stock yields more, but that’s a company I wouldn’t touch with a bargepole today.

Advertising giant WPP offers an eye-popping trailing dividend yield of 10.5%. However, investors won’t get that because the board just halved the dividend after a 70% slump in half-year profits.

Legal & General has a sky-high trailing yield of 8.9% but there’s a key difference. Barring surprises, I think it looks sustainable. And there’s something else to admire.

A rare premium

I’ve just been looking at AJ Bell’s latest dividend dashboard and it made an interesting point about something called the risk-free rate. This measures the return investors can get without putting their capital at risk, say, from cash or bonds. It used the 10-year gilt yield as a proxy. Back in September, it stood at 4.65%. At that point Legal & General had a forecast yield of 9.3%, almost exactly twice the risk-free rate. It was the only FTSE 100 stock to do that. Pretty impressive.

Today (26 November) the 10-year gilt sits at 4.49%. Legal & General would need a forecast yield of 8.98% to double that. It actually yields slightly more at 9.05%. Aside from WPP, it’s still the only blue-chip to clear that threshold.

By contrast to cash and bonds, there’s also the chance of capital growth on top if the share price powers on. Last year, the Legal & General share price climbed a modest 8%, lifting the total return, including the trail­ing yield, close to 16%. Sadly, the longer-term share price story is underwhelming. It’s down 7% over five years, so dividends have done all the work lately.

Dividends and buybacks

Legal & General’s valuation doesn’t look particularly stretched with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Analysts expect the yield to hit 9.22% in 2026, although nothing’s guaranteed. The dividend cover figure is just 0.84 times earnings, which worries me. I’d prefer a figure closer to two. Could it be cut at some point?

The group has increased its dividends every year since 2010, with the sole exception of the pandemic year of 2020, when it froze payments (many blue-chips cut). Annual compound growth rate over the last 10 years is a robust 6.17%. Management plans to return another £5bn through dividends and share buybacks over three years. That doesn’t suggest anxiety about sustaining shareholder rewards.

Income resilience

Legal & General has to keep generating the cash to support its shareholder distributions. The balance sheet looks firm though, with a Solvency II ratio of 232% in 2024, up from 224% in 2023.

A trading update on 23 October predicted full-year 2025 core operating earnings per share should land at the higher end of its 6%-9% target range, with surplus generation growing more than 3%. Risks remain though. It operates in a competitive market, while with £1.1trn of assets under management, it would be hit by a wider stock market crash.

Investors might consider buying for the yield alone. Any share price growth should be treated as a bonus. Other high-yield FTSE 100 stocks have delivered better capital returns, so investors might want to check them first.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Aviva’s share price could surge 18% to 760p

| Royston Wild

Aviva's share price is tipped for a strong rebound by City analysts. But how robust are current forecasts? Royston Wild…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Market Movers

1 winner and 1 loser in the FTSE 100 from the Autumn Budget

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through some of the key takeaways from the Autumn Budget and explains how measures will impact stocks…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

Skipping this after the Autumn Budget could cost you dearly…

| Royston Wild

How could the Autumn Budget leave investors like you paying more tax? And what simple step could help protect your…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 100 stock be a major winner from the Autumn 2025 Budget?

| James Beard

Our writer reckons this UK stock (and others in the same sector) could be a major beneficiary from today’s (26…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

Here’s why Pets at Home stock topped the FTSE 250 today (then didn’t)

| Ben McPoland

Could Pets at Home be a lucrative turnaround stock in the making? Our writer looks at the reason for its…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Dividend Shares

Passive income for life? These FTSE 100 stocks look attractive to me

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out how he tries to filter for FTSE 100 stocks that are sustainable dividend payers with above-average…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Is the Aston Martin share price a generational bargain at 59p?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland is wondering whether there's an outside chance that the bullet-riddled Aston Martin share price will do a Rolls-Royce.

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

My 2 favourite growth stocks just plunged 25% in a month – time to consider buying more?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones made a big bet on these 2 FTSE 100 growth stocks, but the last month has been brutal.…

Read more »