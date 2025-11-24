Member Login
Is this forgotten FTSE 250 hero about to make investors rich all over again?

Investors loved this top FTSE 250 stock just a few years ago, but since 2022, things have gone badly wrong. Zaven Boyrazian is now betting on a recovery.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
The stock market operates in cycles, and that’s certainly the case for almost all FTSE 250 stocks. Businesses that have thrived for years can suddenly turn from massive winners into painful losers and vice versa. And that’s definitely been the case for Safestore Holdings (LSE:SAFE).

While running a network of self-storage facilities doesn’t sound like a particularly lucrative business model, it proved to be extremely cash-generative. So much so, that between 2012 and 2022, the capital gains and dividends combined generated a jaw-dropping 1,800% total return.

Just to put that into perspective, it’s the equivalent of earning 34.2% every year for a decade – enough to transform a £500 monthly investment into just shy of half a million!

But in the last three years, Safestore has gone from hero to zero with its share price tumbling by more than 50%. What happened? And is this secretly a buying opportunity?

Why higher interest rates hurt

Between 2012 and 2022, Safestore had a massive macroeconomic advantage – interest rates were almost 0%, and this had two major implications.

Firstly, with lower interest rates, mortgages were much more affordable, resulting in a lot more home-buying activity with younger families regularly moving homes after just a handful of years. And as such, demand for temporary storage solutions increased.

At the same time, Safestore was able to borrow large sums of money very cheaply to fund the expansion of its depot network. In other words, management was able to generate the supply needed to meet the rising demand.

Jump ahead to 2025, and the story has changed drastically. A homes affordability crisis, combined with elevated interest rates, has hampered demand while also making Safestore’s debt more expensive to service.

To make matters worse, with other self-storage operators building out their own networks over the last decade, there’s now oversupply in the market, resulting in fierce price competition.

The impact of all this can be seen in Safestore’s financials. Revenue growth has stalled, occupancy has fallen, and prices have slid. With that in mind, it’s not surprising to see investor sentiment sour and the share price tumble.

A secret buying opportunity?

Looking at Safestore’s latest results, growth continues to prove elusive. Nevertheless, early signs of recovery are starting to emerge.

With the Bank of England (BoE) starting to cut interest rates, mortgage lenders are following suit. In fact, Barclays has just recently dropped its rates to as low as 3.82% — the lowest on the market.

As such, demand for self-storage is similarly starting to ramp back up. And on a like-for-like basis, Safestore has already seen an uptick in both occupancy and average rental rates.

At the same time, management has been strategically restructuring its debt pile to consist more of European-originated loans. Why? Because the European Central Bank has been significantly faster in cutting rates than the BoE.

Consequently, Safestore’s weighted average cost of debt is actually down from 4% to 3.6%, which, on a £1bn net-debt position, has a massive positive impact on the group’s financials.

Put simply, the business appears well-positioned for a strong recovery as economic conditions steadily improve. The exact timeline remains unclear, and there are still challenges for Safestore to navigate around. But at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 5.3, these are risks I think are worth considering.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Safestore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Safestore Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

