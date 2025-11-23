Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » UK shares: City analysts expect an imminent run in these undervalued names

UK shares: City analysts expect an imminent run in these undervalued names

These two UK shares currently sport very low valuations. But they may not be cheap for much longer if analysts’ forecasts are right.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

While the stock market has had a strong run, there are still plenty of UK shares that look extremely undervalued. This is particularly true in the mid-cap and small-cap areas of the market, where companies are less well known and markets tend to be a little more ‘inefficient’.

Recently, I scanned the UK market for undervalued stocks that City analysts are very bullish on right now. Here are two names that came up.

A cheap dividend stock

Let’s start with Yu Group (LSE: YU.). It’s an independent supplier of gas and electricity to small- and medium-sized (SME) businesses across the UK (and a smart metre installer).

It’s been growing at a rapid rate in recent years (three-year revenue growth of 316%). But this doesn’t seem to be reflected in the valuation.

At present, Yu has a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7.2 and a trailing free cash flow yield of 23%. These metrics suggest the stock’s a bargain right now.

Looking at analysts’ share price forecasts, they see the potential for strong gains over the next 12 months, or so. Currently, the average price target is 2,276p, which is roughly 50% above the current share price.

I don’t think that price target’s unreasonable. That’s because it would still only take the P/E ratio to 10 using next year’s earnings per share forecast.

Of course, there are no guarantees that it will get there. A below-par trading update could send the share price down.

Recent updates have been pretty good however. For example, in September, the company posted a 14% year-on-year increase in pre-tax profit for the first half of 2025.

So I think the stock’s worth a closer look. A dividend yield of around 4.7% adds weight to the investment case.

A bargain gold stock

Another UK stock that looks very cheap right now is Serabi Gold (LSE: SRB), the gold producer that operates in Brazil.

Over the last year, gold prices have surged. As a result, gold mining companies – many of which have per-ounce production costs that are well below current selling prices – are seeing huge increases in profitability.

That’s certainly the case here. This year, Serabi’s net profit is expected to be around $50m versus $28m last year. This surge in profits isn’t reflected in the valuation at all however. Currently, this stock sports an incredibly low P/E ratio of just 4.8.

What’s even more crazy is the price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio. This is about 0.06, which is almost unheard of (a ratio of below one’s good).

Now, analysts don’t expect the stock to remain this cheap for long. Currently, the average price target is 368p – almost 50% above the current share price.

Again, there’s no guarantee that this price target will be achieved. With gold mining companies there are a lot of things that can go wrong (eg mine setbacks, bad weather, staff strikes).

However, if an investor is looking for gold exposure and comfortable with the risks, I think this stock could be worth considering. And it seems that a few of my colleagues agree.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago is now worth £220,000! What’s next?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rolls-Royce shares with the stock surging 999.8% over the past five years.…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

I’m ready and waiting for the next stock market crash

| Harvey Jones

Everybody keeps warning about a stock market crash but Harvey Jones isn't worried, he'll take it as an opportunity to…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

This dividend share already yields 7.7% – now imagine if stock markets crash!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a big fan of this high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend stock, and if share prices remain volatile he'll…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Could these 3 threats derail the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Alan Oscroft

Just as the Rolls-Royce share price looked like it was climbing out of reach, might we have some better buying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 value stocks I’ll be watching like a hawk during the Budget

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out three value stocks that he thinks have scope to grow over the longer run, but whose…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

At 6.6p, could this fast-growing penny stock be a millionaire-maker?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is impressed by the growth trajectory and product pipeline of an upcoming pharma penny stock. But is it…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

2 of the UK’s top growth stocks reported this week — and investors reacted quickly

| Stephen Wright

Strong organic revenue growth from Halma and Diploma reminded investors of why they’re two of the UK’s top-performing stocks of…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Could the UK Budget shake up Stocks and Shares ISAs?

| Stephen Wright

Removing stamp duty on UK equities bought in Stocks and Shares ISAs sounds like a good thing, but investors should…

Read more »