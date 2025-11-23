Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How the GLP-1 weight-loss boom could lift these FTSE 100 stocks

How the GLP-1 weight-loss boom could lift these FTSE 100 stocks

If millions more people in the UK start taking weight-loss medications, this pair of FTSE 100 retailers should enjoy a notable boost in sales.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. As well as contributing more than 1,700 articles for The Motley Fool UK, he has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors looking for exposure to the booming GLP-1 weight-loss drugs market don’t have many options in the FTSE 100. There’s AstraZeneca — which has attempted to muscle in on the action without success — but not much else.

However, there are FTSE 100 firms that should be second-order beneficiaries of the powerful GLP-1 megatrend.

For example, consider comments made recently by Sean Dixon, co-founder of Savile Row tailor Richard James. He said customers are losing huge amounts of weight in an incredibly short time.

It’s not just half an inch here, maybe an inch there, it’s a considerable amount of weight loss and that means a whole new wardrobe.

Sean Dixon, quoted in The Independent.

Around 1.5m people in the UK are taking GLP-1 medications like Wegovy and Mounjaro. However, around 18m are living with obesity, so as these drugs get cheaper, this trend has much, much further to run over the next decade.

New wardrobes

It might be imagined this could benefit JD Sports, as younger generations slip into smaller-sized tracksuits and joggers. However, the biggest uptake of GLP-1 drugs is apparently among those in their 40s, 50s and 60s. These cohorts have more disposable income.

To my mind then, two stocks that look incredibly well set up to benefit from this trend are Next (LSE:NXT) and Marks and Spencer (LSE:MKS). Both should cater to older professionals undergoing significant weight loss.

M&S

Marks and Spencer (M&S) has a clothing customer base of 21m people. Unfortunately, they were unable to buy online earlier this year due to the infamous cyberattack.

In the six months ended 27 September, this incident caused the firm’s pre-tax profit to crash 55.4%. Any repeat of this is a major risk, especially as management has said that “the recovery curve has been slower” for its Fashion, Home and Beauty division than food.

The share price remains 17% lower than April. However, this leaves the stock trading at just 10.2 times next year’s forecast earnings. There’s also a 2% forward-looking dividend yield.

Zooming out, I think that’s too cheap for a high-quality business like this. M&S is undergoing a “factory to floor” supply-chain overhaul, including investing £120m in warehouse automation. It aims to double online non-food sales to nearly £3bn to close the gap with rival Next.

Strong overseas growth

Speaking of which, Next continues to put up very solid numbers. Last month, it increased full-year guidance for the umpteenth time and now expects a pre-tax profit of £1.13bn.

Particularly impressive is its overseas business, where sales jumped 38.8% in the third quarter. In the US, where around 12% of the population have already taken weight-loss drugs, sales of Next-branded clothes are surging.

This overseas growth is important because the UK economy remains weak, adding risk to retailers like Next. The stock’s valuation is also higher, at 17.8 times forward earnings.

However, given the firm’s market-leading position and strong history of execution, I don’t think the stock’s overvalued. It also sports a decent-ish 2.3% forward dividend yield.

Looking ahead, the overseas opportunity remains very large, with majority-owned brand Reiss resonating very strongly with customers worldwide.

For investors looking to invest in a top-notch retailer, Next stock deserves serious consideration, in my opinion.

Ben McPoland has positions in AstraZeneca Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago is now worth £220,000! What’s next?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rolls-Royce shares with the stock surging 999.8% over the past five years.…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

I’m ready and waiting for the next stock market crash

| Harvey Jones

Everybody keeps warning about a stock market crash but Harvey Jones isn't worried, he'll take it as an opportunity to…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

This dividend share already yields 7.7% – now imagine if stock markets crash!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a big fan of this high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend stock, and if share prices remain volatile he'll…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Could these 3 threats derail the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Alan Oscroft

Just as the Rolls-Royce share price looked like it was climbing out of reach, might we have some better buying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 value stocks I’ll be watching like a hawk during the Budget

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out three value stocks that he thinks have scope to grow over the longer run, but whose…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

At 6.6p, could this fast-growing penny stock be a millionaire-maker?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is impressed by the growth trajectory and product pipeline of an upcoming pharma penny stock. But is it…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

2 of the UK’s top growth stocks reported this week — and investors reacted quickly

| Stephen Wright

Strong organic revenue growth from Halma and Diploma reminded investors of why they’re two of the UK’s top-performing stocks of…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Could the UK Budget shake up Stocks and Shares ISAs?

| Stephen Wright

Removing stamp duty on UK equities bought in Stocks and Shares ISAs sounds like a good thing, but investors should…

Read more »