Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could these 3 threats derail the Rolls-Royce share price?

Could these 3 threats derail the Rolls-Royce share price?

Just as the Rolls-Royce share price looked like it was climbing out of reach, might we have some better buying opportunities ahead?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR.) share price has painted one of the brightest pictures in the UK investment landscape. It’s up 90% in the past 12 months and more than 900% over five years.

It dipped a bit recently though, down 13% since September’s 52-week high. But the shares are really only back where they were in August.

If we might be in for a cooling-off period, I can think of three key dangers.

Cyclical aviation demand

A civil aviation crash triggered the Rolls-Royce share price collapse in the wake of the pandemic. The proud British aerospace firm even faced threat of collapse, under the weight of mounting debt.

The other side has been a very strong recovery in the past few years. And more than actual engine sales, the years of service and maintenance Rolls-Royce provides really brings in the cash.

But I can’t help wondering if demand might have reached a peak. Coupled with the cost of developing new engines, I fear markets might have built still more into the share price than we’ll actually see.

Military aviation demand has also helped push the Rolls share price. But demand growth there will surely also slow to a steady level some day. And maybe even decline from a peak.

Global threats

I can also see Rolls-Royce possibly facing various international challenges in the next decade. It’s heavily reliant on global trade for the parts and materials it buys. And right now, there are all kinds of threats, from rising prices to trade wars and export controls.

Civil aviation in particular faces regulatory risk too. Tackling the effects of climate change has gone out of fashion a bit. But the need to address it will surely come back to bite. And I can see a future of pressure on aero engine emissions and rising costs of research into cleaner power.

Rolls-Royce is developing hydrogen engines. But they’re still some way from commercial production.

Nuclear power

Rolls’ development of small modular reactors (SMRs) is surely one of the highlights of its future. The UK Government has recently given the green light for the country’s first SMR power station. To be built at Wylfa on Anglesey, it could eventually house up to eight reactors.

But here’s my fear. Too much of the future profits might already be built into the Rolls-Royce share price.

There’s going to be a lot more development cash needed before Rolls sees the SMR division turn profitable. In fact, at interim time in July, CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç said he doesn’t expect to see profit and positive cash flow until 2030.

And if we really do see an AI bubble burst, well… powering data centres is where many investors see those SMRs in big demand.

Time to bail?

I’m not predicting a Rolls-Royce share price collapse. No, I just think we need to be mindful of the risks rather than only seeing the profit possibilities.

We might well see more share price weakness. But I still rate Rolls-Royce as one for long-term growth investors to consider. And if I can buy some a bit cheaper in the coming months…

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago is now worth £220,000! What’s next?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rolls-Royce shares with the stock surging 999.8% over the past five years.…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

I’m ready and waiting for the next stock market crash

| Harvey Jones

Everybody keeps warning about a stock market crash but Harvey Jones isn't worried, he'll take it as an opportunity to…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

This dividend share already yields 7.7% – now imagine if stock markets crash!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is a big fan of this high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend stock, and if share prices remain volatile he'll…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 value stocks I’ll be watching like a hawk during the Budget

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out three value stocks that he thinks have scope to grow over the longer run, but whose…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

At 6.6p, could this fast-growing penny stock be a millionaire-maker?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is impressed by the growth trajectory and product pipeline of an upcoming pharma penny stock. But is it…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

2 of the UK’s top growth stocks reported this week — and investors reacted quickly

| Stephen Wright

Strong organic revenue growth from Halma and Diploma reminded investors of why they’re two of the UK’s top-performing stocks of…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Could the UK Budget shake up Stocks and Shares ISAs?

| Stephen Wright

Removing stamp duty on UK equities bought in Stocks and Shares ISAs sounds like a good thing, but investors should…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

If the stock market crashes, I’m going to…

| Stephen Wright

A 20% drop in the stock market could be a huge buying opportunity, but waiting in cash is risky. Stephen…

Read more »