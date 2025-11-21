Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Babcock share price falls slightly despite another strong set of results

The Babcock share price falls slightly despite another strong set of results

James Beard takes a look at the half-year results of Babcock International Group, the rapidly-growing FTSE 100 defence contractor.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

By 11:00 today (21 November), the Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB) share price was down 1% following publication of the group’s results for the six months ended 30 September (H1 26).

Let’s take a quick look at some of the numbers from the international defence company.

What did the results reveal?

In brief, it’s more of the same with most financial measures going in the right direction.

Compared to H1 25, revenue was up 5.4%. And operating profit improved by 27.5%. The underlying operating margin rose by 0.9 percentage points to 7.9%. Earnings per share were 21.3% higher.

Free cash flow was also up with net debt falling.

The latter as a proportion of EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) was 0.2 at 30 September, down from 0.6 a year earlier. At 31 March 2022, it was 1.8. This is important. Babcock’s balance sheet strength gives it plenty of scope to invest more to fund further growth either organically or through acquisition.

Over the same period, its contract backlog increased by £400m.

The company say it’s on course to deliver full-year earnings in line with the consensus of analysts. This implies that the stock’s currently trading on 20 times forecast earnings. Although this is above the FTSE 100 average, it’s less than BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Holdings, two other companies operating in the sector.

Overall, it seems like another impressive set of numbers to me. And yet the share price is down slightly. Some of this could be explained by it not being a particularly good day for the market in general.

Some concerns

Or — despite this apparently positive picture — some investors might be reflecting on the risks associated with taking a position.

Principally, it’s important to acknowledge that not everyone is comfortable investing in the sector. This means there’s a smaller pool of investors available to potentially drive the group’s share price higher.

Also, even after today’s 25% increase in its interim dividend, based on amounts declared over the past 12 months, its yield is one of the lowest on the FTSE 100.

But the company’s operating in an industry that’s clearly growing. In 2024, global military spending was $2.7trn. For context, that’s bigger than all but seven of the world’s economies. NATO members are committed to spending 3.5% of GDP on core defence by 2035.  

No regrets

I already own shares of Babcock. And I don’t see anything in today’s results to make me question my decision to buy them. On this basis, others may want to consider adding the stock to their own portfolios.

Finally, it’s great to see a British company do so well. Since November 2020, its share price has risen 246%. This shows there are some UK stocks that can outperform a number of the more famous ones on the other side of the Atlantic. For example, over the same period, Apple and Microsoft have seen their share prices increase by ‘only’ 127% and 126%, respectively.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Babcock International Group Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, BAE Systems, Microsoft, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior Adult Black Female Tourist Admiring London
Investing Articles

I keep buying Taylor Wimpey shares and they keep falling – should I give up?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thinks Taylor Wimpey shares combine a brilliant dividend yield with potential share price recovery prospects, but there's a…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

How big should your ISA be to generate £2k monthly income in retirement?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at how investors can build a high and rising dividend income from a balanced portfolio of FTSE…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Up to 10.23%! Meet 7 of the FTSE 100’s largest dividend yields

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 is renowned worldwide for its huge dividend yields. Here are the seven biggest yielding stocks on the…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Is it possible to become a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire? Here are 4,560 people who’ve done it

| James Beard

Latest statistics show that nearly 5,000 people have a Stocks and Shares ISA worth seven figures or more. James Beard…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Investors are putting the boot into this FTSE 250 stock. But I reckon a recovery’s under way

| James Beard

James Beard sees enough in Dr Martens' half-year results to believe the iconic FTSE 250 footwear manufacturer is on the…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

JD Sports’ share price trades at only 6.8 times forecast earnings. What on earth’s going on?

| James Beard

James Beard takes a closer look at the numbers that led to yesterday’s (20 November) 3.88% fall in JD Sports'…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

Plenty of stocks are forecast to grow faster than the Rolls-Royce share price. Here are just 3

| James Beard

The Rolls-Royce share price has been the darling of the market. But James Beard’s found 3 stocks forecast to outperform…

Read more »

A beach at sunset where there is an inscription on the sand "Breathe Deeeply".
Investing Articles

3 tips for handling the current FTSE 100 and S&P 500 wobble

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The S&P 500 index and the Footsie are experiencing some weakness right now. Here are three simple strategies to get…

Read more »