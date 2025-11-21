Here’s why my 2-year-old has a £5.5k SIPP!

The SIPP’s an incredibly useful vehicle for building wealth and creating a nest egg for younger members of the family. Dr James Fox explores.

Most parents spend the early years thinking about sleep routines, nursery fees and, in my case, arguing about which “pretty outfit” is most appropriate when there’s frost on the ground. A pension is usually nowhere near the list. Yet opening a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) could be one of the most satisfying financial decisions of these early years.

To kick things off, the government’s top-up is simply too good to waste. A junior SIPP allows contributions of £2,880 a year, and HMRC automatically boosts that to £3,600. That 25% uplift is instant, guaranteed, and available every single year in the form of 20% tax relief.

Then there’s the power of time. The £5,500 already invested has over 50 years to compound. If it grew at 9.6% — the average growth of UK Stocks and Shares ISA over the past decade — over the next 50 years — without any further contributions — it’d be worth £665k at the end of the period.

Add ongoing contributions — even small ones — and the eventual numbers become genuinely life-changing. Add £320 a month and that end figure become £5.4m.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

There’s also a softer motivation that matters just as much. The world’s expensive. Housing, education, and the sheer unpredictability of adult life create pressures that didn’t exist a generation ago.

What’s more, there’s artificial intelligence (AI) to think about. Elon Musk said the other day that work will become optional in the coming decades as humanoid robots do the heavy lifting… sounds great, but how are the next generations going to earn money?

Knowing there’s already a quiet, growing financial seed planted for the future brings real peace of mind. It’s an early gift. It’s not just money, but breathing room.

Finally, it sets a tone. One day this child will ask why a pension appeared before memories did. It’s about setting the standard for long-term thinking and financial planning.

So yes, a two-year-old with a £5.5k SIPP’s unusual. But maybe it’s something more people should consider.

Where to invest?

The most recent addition to the SIPP is Micron (NASDAQ:MU). The company makes memory and storage solutions, including DRAM, and NAND, which are used in everything from personal computers and smartphones to data centres and automotive applications.

The most important part of this portfolio is DRAM, and specific high-bandwidth memory (HBM). Micron leads due to advanced process technology, scale, and reliability. And these are crucial for AI.

However, the company’s still valued like a cyclical stock — memory used to be very cyclical. And I don’t think that’s the case anymore, because of AI. This is what CFO Mark Murphy said at the Global Technology Conference:

“Data centre demand, which includes a lot of our highest value products, is especially strong. All other markets are also healthy. We expect growing AI demand to drive a multi-year data center buildout globally.”

While the stock has surged in recent years, I think the market still needs to readjust. It’s trading at 13 times forward earnings and with a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.2.

There are still risks. Peers could catch up technologically. AI could develop to use less HBM. However, from what we see today, I think it’s a stock worth considering.