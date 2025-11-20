Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT to build an ISA that pays me £1,000 a month in passive income

I asked ChatGPT to build an ISA that pays me £1,000 a month in passive income

ChatGPT can do many things really well, but what’s it like at creating a top-notch passive income portfolio? Ben McPoland asked it to find out.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. As well as contributing more than 1,700 articles for The Motley Fool UK, he has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I already own a handful of UK stocks in my ISA that have been paying me regular dividends. Three of them — HSBC (LSE:HSBA), Games Workshop and Aviva — have also thrashed the market over the past few years.

But for fun, I asked ChatGPT for a great UK portfolio that could throw off a grand a month in passive income. Here’s what the AI assistant came up with.

The portfolio

To pull in £12,000 per year, I could aim for a £200k ISA with a 6% yield. The three “bedrock” names that ChatGPT gave me were Legal & General, Aviva and National Grid.

It plumped for a 20% allocation to the first two, and 15% for National Grid. Then, Diageo, Unilever and British American Tobacco were included for growth income (rising payouts).

Looking at Unilever though, there’s not too much dividend growth forecast, while Diageo might even cut its payout when new boss Sir Dave Lewis starts next year.

Finally, to add some “jet fuel“, it went with City of London Investment Trust and Greencoat UK Wind from the FTSE 250.

AllocationYield*
Legal & General20%8% (9.1%)
Aviva20%7% (5.8%)
National Grid15%6% (4.1%)
Diageo10%2.7% (4.4%)
Unilever10%3.4%
Greencoat UK Wind10%6.5% (10.3%)
City of London 10%5% (4.3%)
British American Tobacco5%9% (5.8%)
*Accurate dividend yields in brackets

Problems

Unfortunately, nearly every dividend yield given was wrong. For example, Diageo’s is 4.4% (not 2.7%), while British American Tobacco’ yield is 5.8% (not 9%).

Meanwhile, Greencoat UK Wind carries a mammoth 10.3% yield, much higher than the bot’s 6.5% figure.

Barring these inaccuracies, what do I reckon? Is this dividend portfolio any good? Well, it’s not bad. I already own shares of Aviva and Legal & General, and I used to hold British American Tobacco and Diageo.

But this crossover with my own portfolio makes me suspicious. Because it’s well-documented now that AI bots like ChatGPT can be overly flattering, even sycophantic.

In other words, they can parrot your own opinions/stocks back to you to curry favour. And ChatGPT knows my core portfolio because I uploaded it a while back for analytical purposes (something it’s great at if it has the correct data).

We know these [AI] systems make up answers, and they make up answers to please us — and that’s a problem.

Gina Neff, professor of responsible AI at Queen Mary University of London, speaking to the BBC.

As for Greencoat UK Wind, I think it glosses over the risks with this FTSE 250 stock. It’s fallen 40% in three years, pushing the yield north of 10%. So clearly investors have concerns about renewable energy stocks like this.

Personally, I wouldn’t want 10% of my income portfolio in this company. And I fail to see how City of London adds jet fuel when it only yields 4.3%.

One of my favourites

Somewhat surprisingly, ChatGPT failed to include any banks. But with a forecast 5% yield, I continue to see HSBC as a top income pick to consider.

The lender’s balance sheet is in great shape, while share buybacks continue at pace. Also, its Asia-focused investments are bearing fruit, with wealth income rising strongly in the last couple of quarters.

Naturally, US tariffs are not ideal for many Asian exporters, and this might hold back HSBC’s growth next year. But I think the bank stock is an excellent way to play the long-term growth of Asia’s leading growth economies.

In my eyes, HSBC is among the UK’s best dividend stocks.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Ben McPoland has positions in Aviva Plc, Games Workshop Group Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., Diageo Plc, Games Workshop Group Plc, Greencoat Uk Wind Plc, HSBC Holdings, National Grid Plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Up 43% in a year! Am I wrong about the British American Tobacco share price?

| James Beard

The British American Tobacco share price keeps defying our author’s expectations. James Beard takes a closer look at the numbers…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Down 20%! Has a stock market dip created a value opportunity in this UK growth share?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley investigates a potential value opportunity in 3i Group, after last month’s wobbly stock market sent it plunging 20%.

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

Down 43% and on a P/E of 10, this FTSE 250 stock looks like an absolute bargain

| Ben McPoland

Following a 43% nosedive since mid-December, Ben McPoland is stunned at how cheap this FTSE 250 technology stock has become.

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Here’s what I’m doing in case there’s an AI stock stock market crash

| Alan Oscroft

Long-term investors in it for decades need to be able to handle a stock market crash, as the occasional one's…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

5 5%+ yielding dividend shares to consider for a retirement portfolio

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines a handful of shares all yielding more than 5% that he thinks are worth considering for a…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Growth Shares

2 UK shares I’d prefer to own over Lloyds stock right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the strong run in the Lloyds share price but points out a couple of UK shares that…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

As the FTSE falls I can see cheap stocks everywhere – time to go shopping!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones hopes to take advantage of recent stock market volatility to fill his portfolio with cheap stocks, and he…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Up 41% in a year, this FTSE 250 share still yields 7.5%! Worth a look?

| Christopher Ruane

Although this FTSE 250 share has risen strongly over the past year, it still has a high dividend yield. Our…

Read more »