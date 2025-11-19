Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These FTSE 100 shares are on sale after the stock market slump

These FTSE 100 shares are on sale after the stock market slump

Prices of these FTSE 100 stalwarts have fallen sharply in November. Royston Wild explains why this makes them top dip buys to consider.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

No-one likes to see their share portfolios plummet in value. This has been the case in recent days, as concerns of an AI bubble have sunk stock markets.

Yet, tough times like this shouldn’t lead to panic. History shows us that share prices always recover strongly from periods of volatility.

In fact, as an investor myself, I welcome choppy stock market conditions. It enables me to nip in and grab some bargains, boosting my long-term returns as prices recover.

I think two FTSE 100 shares in particular deserve serious attention today. Aviva (LSE:AV.) and Diageo (LSE:DGE) both look dirt cheap after recent price drops.

Here’s why they’re worth consideration from savvy investors.

All-round value

Aviva is the third-biggest faller on the Footsie over the past week, down 8%. Poor economic data from the UK hasn’t helped its share price in November, impacting the sales outlook for the firm’s discretionary financial products.

Yet, I’m convinced the longer-term outlook for Aviva remains compelling. The firm offers a wide range of retirement, wealth, and insurance services. This gives it a multitude of ways to supercharge profits as populations get older and financial planning grows in importance.

Its significant cash reserves also provide room for more growth-boosting acquisitions like Direct Line. It has a Solvency II capital ratio of 177% today. Analysts at RBC Capital expect this to rise still higher by 2028, to 202%.

Aviva’s share price decline has pushed its forward dividend yield back above 6%, to 6.1%. It’s also pulled its corresponding price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio further below the FTSE 100 average of 12.3 times.

On top of this, the company’s trading on a forward price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.1. Any sub-1 reading suggests excellent value.

Dave rides in

Diageo’s been one of the FTSE’s worst performing shares in recent years. It’s been up and down in November, but slumped 7% in the last seven days, putting it in the red for the month to date.

Investors remain nervy about alcohol demand in the current consumer climate. And with good reason — Diageo’s net sales dropped 2.2% in the September quarter, latest financials showed.

Yet the long-term picture here remains robust, in my opinion, despite the threat from weight-loss jabs like Ozempic. The broader alcoholic drinks market should grow strongly, driven by booming emerging markets where use of anti-obesity drugs is low. Diageo’s powerhouse labels like Guinness and Johnnie Walker give it the edge in this growing market, too.

I’m also encouraged by the appointment of Sir Dave Lewis as the company’s new chief executive. I think the architect of past recoveries at Tesco and Unilever is the man to rejuvenate sales and drive efficiencies across the business. This is likely to include the expunging of underperforming labels pulling the broader group lower.

Diageo’s fresh share price drop leaves it trading on a forward P/E ratio of 13.1 times. That’s miles off the 10-year average of 21 times, and in my view makes the firm worth close attention from patient investors.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc and Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc, Tesco Plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

