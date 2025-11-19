Edward Sheldon wants to double the size of his SIPP and other investment accounts. Was ChatGPT able to offer any valuable advice?

I asked ChatGPT how I can double the value of my ISA and SIPP. Here’s what it said…

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

I’m pretty happy with the size of my Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) right now. Thanks to regular savings and strong investment returns in recent years, I’m on track for retirement.

Of course, like everyone else, I’d like to have more money stashed away – that would provide more financial security. So for a bit of fun, I asked ChatGPT how I could double the value of my portfolio.

ChatGPT’s strategies

The advice ChatGPT gave me was quite generic in nature. Its three main tips were:

Increase my returns

Increase my contributions

Extend my timeline

Now, tip one makes sense. But the AI app didn’t give me any valuable insights on how to do this. For example, it said I should maximise my equity exposure. I’m already doing this however.

As for tips two and three, these are not very useful for me. Because I’m already contributing as much as possible into these accounts and I’m not looking to extend my timeline.

My take

So let’s forget about ChatGPT for a minute and talk about some other strategies I could employ to double the size of my account over time. Here’s a three-step strategy I think is more actionable:

Remain invested for the long term as stocks have historically generated high returns

Own a diversified portfolio to reduce company-specific risk and minimise the chances of big losses

Allocate some capital to growth stocks with significant potential but size positions here carefully (keeping them small) so they don’t blow up my portfolio if things go wrong

With this kind of strategy I could potentially target returns of 10%-15% a year. How long would it take to double my money with this kind of return? Timeframes are shown in the table below (I did use ChatGPT for this).

Annual return Time to double (approx.) 10% 7.2 years 11% 6.5 years 12% 6.0 years 13% 5.5 years 14% 5.1 years 15% 4.8 years

I’ve been buying this growth stock

One growth stock I’ve been buying lately in an effort to turbo-charge my returns is SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT). It’s a small-chip manufacturer in the US that supports customers from early development to volume manufacturing.

There are a few reasons I’m bullish on this stock. One is that the company recently acquired Infineon’s ‘Fab 25’ manufacturing plant in Austin, Texas. This has added around 400,000 wafer starts a year of capacity, increasing its scale significantly.

Another is that the company is positioning itself to be a key manufacturing partner for quantum computing companies. In its most recent earnings, it said it had signed four quantum companies since the second quarter.

I also like the valuation. Next year, sales are expected to be $610m. Yet the market-cap’s only $805m at the moment. So the price-to-sales ratio’s only around 1.3.

Now, I need to point out that this stock’s higher up on the risk spectrum. One reason for this is that the company isn’t profitable today.

Given the risk level, I’ve kept my position size very small at less than 1% of my portfolio. So if things go wrong, the max I can lose is 1%.

If things go right however, I think I could potentially triple or quadruple (or more) my money here in the years ahead, so I like the risk/reward skew. If an investor has a high tolerance for risk, I think this stock could be worth a look.