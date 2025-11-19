Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How on earth did this world-beating blue-chip growth stock crash 50% in five years?

How on earth did this world-beating blue-chip growth stock crash 50% in five years?

Harvey Jones was a huge fan of this FTSE 100 growth stock for years but lately it has only inflicted pain on loyal investors. Can it finally get back on the front foot?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For years, JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD.) wasn’t just the self-styled ‘King of Trainers’, it was pretty much king of the FTSE as well. I watched the trainers and athleisure seller’s shares grow and grow, agonising over whether I’d left it too late to hop on board, before deciding I had and moving on.

The board had big ambitions, opening thousands of stores worldwide, particularly in North America and Europe. Its multibrand model covering footwear, apparel and accessories drove sales and allowed the group to scale aggressively. It generated loads of cash too, which allowed it to expand by funding acquisitions such as Hibbett in the US and Courir in Europe.

But it lost its crown…

All went well while Western economies were healthy, but the cost-of-living crisis hammered consumer spending and JD Sports suffered two difficult Christmases in a row. I decided to take advantage of the first one, picking up its shares at a reduced price in January 2024. Sadly, its struggles have continued.

April’s hike to employer’s National Insurance contributions and an inflation-busting increase to the minimum wage have further squeezed margins, as JD Sports employs many young people. A large portion of its sales depends on major brands, particularly Nike, which has struggled itself.

Nothing rises or falls in a straight line, and JD Sports has shown fleeting signs of recovery. But then it was hit by fresh blows, such as Donald Trump’s tariffs and fears of a potential US recession. The JD Sports share price is now down 50% over five years and shows little sign of bottoming out, falling 33% in the last year alone.

On 24 September, the board confirmed it was on track to meet full-year profits guidance, as sales jumped 18% to £5.9bn in the 26 weeks to 2 August. Yet pre-tax profits fell 13.5% to £351m after some big investments.

On 5 November, broker Shore Capital highlighted a potential buying opportunity, praising the strong balance sheet, high margins and cash generation, but the shares are plunging again amid a wider market sell-off.

Cut-price value stock

Now here’s something optimistic. Sixteen analysts offering one-year forecasts for JD Sports produce a median share price target of 122.8p. If correct, it would mark a bumper rise of more than 60% from today’s price. However, I suspect many of those predictions were made before the recent slide, and can’t be be relied upon. Time will tell.

JD Sports has recovery potential, but it depends on factors largely out of the board’s control, such as the state of the US and European economies, and Nike boosting its wholesale pricing and margins. The board can boost efficiency, capital returns and cost control. But it won’t be enough on its own, until the economy springs back to life.

With a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.3, the shares look stupidly cheap. I think they’re worth considering for a far-sighted investor willing to endure short-term volatility. The model that made JD Sports a world-beating growth stock is still there, and with luck, the rewards should flow one day. I waited long enough to buy the stock. Now I’ll wait longer for the recovery.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Is this stock market dip an unmissable opportunity to buy Lloyds shares?

| Harvey Jones

Markets are anxious and even Lloyds shares are falling. Harvey Jones is a huge fan of the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Here’s what compounding the dividends from 1,000 Aviva shares for a decade could earn

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane examines what a decade of patience might mean for an investor who wants to build wealth thanks to…

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

No savings at 35? Here’s how investing £500 a month could unlock a big second income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer shows how consistent investments each month in a Stocks and Shares ISA could lead to a £50,000+ annual…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Down 43% in 3 months! Does today’s news mean the WH Smith share price is now in bargain territory?

| James Beard

Three months ago, the WH Smith share price crashed following an accounting debacle. Today (19 November), further details have been…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Down 23%, this passive income stock offers a 10.4% dividend yield!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 share offers a double-digit dividend yield. And City analysts expect shareholder payouts to keep rising to 2030.

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

£20,000 in BP shares can net investors a £1,232 second income…

| Harvey Jones

BP shares have been bumpy lately but there's a terrific dividend income stream on offer and Harvey Jones says it…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares just got an Outperform rating

| Ben McPoland

A 10% dip in Rolls-Royce shares since September hasn't deterred one analyst team from giving the FTSE 100 stock a…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares to target a 14.8% annual return

| Royston Wild

Discover which FTSE 250 growth shares have torn higher over the last decade -- and why Royston Wild thinks they…

Read more »