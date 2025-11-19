Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As the Ocado share price crashes, could it be a bargain?

As the Ocado share price crashes, could it be a bargain?

The Ocado share price has plummeted — and for a clear reason. Our writer considers whether this could be a deep value opportunity for his portfolio.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Percy Pig Ocado van outside distribution centre

Image source: Ocado Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A crash is commonly defined as a loss of 20% or more in a short period of time. While some investors are fretting about the potential for a wider stock market crash, Ocado (LSE: OCDO) has had its own one. The Ocado share price fell 22% in a single day yesterday (18 November).

That sort of fall is unusual. However, it adds to longer term concerns for Ocado shareholders. The share price has tumbled 46% since the turn of the year – and a staggering 93% in five years.

However, the FTSE 250 share has a sizeable business and ongoing growth plans.

So, might this be a bargain buying opportunity for my portfolio?

A potentially big setback

Yesterday’s crash came as no surprise for those watching the business.

Back in September, US retail giant and Ocado customer Kroger announced that it was undertaking a detailed review of its automated order fulfilment network.

Kroger announced this week that it plans to close three distribution centres that it had set up as part of its partnership with Ocado. Kroger and Ocado will continue to operate five such centres in the US.

What is going on?

Kroger is getting deeper into partnership with Instacart and DoorDash. It reckons closing the three centres operated as part of its Ocado partnership can help it optimise its fulfilment network. It said that the automated fulfilment network has not met financial expectations.

Taken together, Kroger reckons the changes will improve its e-commerce operating profit by around $400m next year.

A serious credibility challenge

Ouch. This is a potentially huge blow for Ocado, in my view.

Rather than bouncing back, I see a case for the Ocado share price to drift even lower in coming months.

Kroger is a massive, savvy retailer. Its status as a client has given Ocado significant credibility as it aims to roll out its digital retail solutions more widely.

Not only is there the risk that Kroger may later decide to cut back even further on its Ocado partnership (or even ditch it altogether, although for now it has not mentioned such a possibility).

There is also a question mark about whether Ocado’s offering is as compelling as previously thought, given that Kroger has partly thrown in the towel and reckons doing so will help it save money over time.

It may be cheap, or a value trap

Seen positively though, Kroger is basically focusing on high-density areas with lots of customers for fulfilment centres, while servicing quieter areas through third parties like Instacart.

That may point the way for Ocado to hone its own focus over time, helping clients including Kroger get the most out of its offering.

The FTSE 250 firm does have deep experience and a sizeable customer base. I see both as competitive advantages.

Ocado has its work cut out for it now. I think it needs to adapt, fast.

If it does, it could yet turn an apparent setback into something that helps its business over the long term. Today’s Ocado share price might come to be seen as a long-term bargain.

But with so much still to prove and it continuing to burn cash, it may instead turn out to be a value trap.

For now I will not touch the share with a bargepole.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Is this stock market dip an unmissable opportunity to buy Lloyds shares?

| Harvey Jones

Markets are anxious and even Lloyds shares are falling. Harvey Jones is a huge fan of the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Here’s what compounding the dividends from 1,000 Aviva shares for a decade could earn

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane examines what a decade of patience might mean for an investor who wants to build wealth thanks to…

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

No savings at 35? Here’s how investing £500 a month could unlock a big second income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer shows how consistent investments each month in a Stocks and Shares ISA could lead to a £50,000+ annual…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Down 43% in 3 months! Does today’s news mean the WH Smith share price is now in bargain territory?

| James Beard

Three months ago, the WH Smith share price crashed following an accounting debacle. Today (19 November), further details have been…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Down 23%, this passive income stock offers a 10.4% dividend yield!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 share offers a double-digit dividend yield. And City analysts expect shareholder payouts to keep rising to 2030.

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

£20,000 in BP shares can net investors a £1,232 second income…

| Harvey Jones

BP shares have been bumpy lately but there's a terrific dividend income stream on offer and Harvey Jones says it…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares just got an Outperform rating

| Ben McPoland

A 10% dip in Rolls-Royce shares since September hasn't deterred one analyst team from giving the FTSE 100 stock a…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 shares to target a 14.8% annual return

| Royston Wild

Discover which FTSE 250 growth shares have torn higher over the last decade -- and why Royston Wild thinks they…

Read more »