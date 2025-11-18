Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » See what I’d have today if I’d split £20k between the best and worst FTSE 100 stock 5 years ago

See what I’d have today if I’d split £20k between the best and worst FTSE 100 stock 5 years ago

Harvey Jones shows how just one FTSE 100 stock can transform an entire portfolio, and why mathematics ultimately favours long-term investors.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Every FTSE 100 stock is a bit of a gamble. Investors can do all the research they like, but they remain at the mercy of events.

Company-specific shocks such as the loss of a key customer or the sudden emergence of a cut-price rival can throw the best-run firms off course. Broader shocks such as war, recession, tariffs, and a host of other nasties can also wreak havoc.

The surprises can also be positive ones. Just look at Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR). Five years ago, the aircraft engine maker was down in the doldrums, its revenues plunging as airlines grounded flights during the pandemic. Nobody could have predicted the impact of new chief executive Tufan Erginbilgiç, who began his tenure in January 2023 by calling Rolls-Royce a “burning platform” and then set the share price alight.

Rolls-Royce shares soar

Most regular readers here won’t be surprised to discover it’s the best-performing stock of the past five years, up 965% in that time. That would have turned a £10,000 investment five years ago into a thumping £106,500 today. That shows supposedly stodgy FTSE 100 blue-chips can transform investor wealth.

The Rolls-Royce share price continues to climb, up 105% in the last year, although it has dipped around 6% in the last turbulent week.

The big problem for investors is that nobody knows which company will be the big smash hit beforehand. With hindsight, everybody knows (and a lot of good that does them). Nobody knows which will be the big losers either, and if investors choose too many of them, this will erode their gains elsewhere.

Investors typically combat this threat through traditional portfolio planning methods such as diversifying across a spread of shares and investing for the long-term, giving winners time to shine. But something else works in their favour.

WPP is the big blue-chip loser

The worst FTSE 100 performer over the last five years is advertising and media giant WPP (LSE: WPP). Its shares have plunged 57%, reducing a £10,000 stake to just £4,300. While Rolls-Royce appointed a transformative CEO, WPP lost one in the shape of Martin Sorrell, who left under a cloud in 2018.

WPP has also been hit by weak client spending, tech giants taking more ad budgets, and companies bringing marketing in-house. Heavy investment in restructuring, AI tools and cost-cutting has failed to reverse the slide. The shares have crashed 60% over the last year.

If an investor had split £20k equally between Rolls-Royce and WPP five years, they’d have gained £96,000 on Rolls-Royce and lost £5,700 on WPP. Today, their original stake would be worth £110,800. That’s a 454% increase. Unless investors do something risky like spread betting or shorting, the potential upside in shares is unlimited, while losses are capped at the original stake. And this very much swings the odds in the investor’s favour. I’ve chosen an extreme example, but I think it proves the point.

I wouldn’t consider buying either of these shares today. Rolls-Royce has soared too high and looks pricey, while WPP may take years to recover. Instead, I’ll target FTSE 100 shares that I expect to do well over the next five or 10 years. With luck, I’ll end up with more of the latter. Time, patience, and mathematics are on my side.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Growth Shares

Here’s where experts expect the BP share price to go next year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through top bank and broker forecasts for the BP share price and also adds in his own…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Nvidia stock price matters even if you don’t own it!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he reckons any big moves in the Nvidia stock price could potentially have larger impact across…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

1 top brand I’m buying in my Stocks and Shares ISA for the next 5 years 

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland reveals why he’s ready to pump more cash into this rising sportswear powerhouse inside his Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Dividend Shares

A dividend portfolio yielding 7% could generate this amount of monthly passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through why he thinks a 7% yield for a passive income portfolio can be achieved and how…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

My only penny stock is up over 80% in 6 months!

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers is very picky when it comes to allowing penny stocks into his ISA portfolio. But the one he…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Here’s why using ChatGPT to buy UK shares could destroy your wealth…

| Royston Wild

Research from consumer website Which? underlines how using ChatGPT to choose UK shares to buy can be a dangerous game.

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s done brilliantly in nervous markets. Here’s why!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how some investing techniques used by Warren Buffett have helped him do well in situations where others…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

At 9.2%, this FTSE 100 income share has the highest forward dividend yield in the index

| Christopher Ruane

With the WPP dividend yield set to fall, our writer turns the spotlight on what will soon be the highest-yielding…

Read more »