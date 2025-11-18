Member Login
Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to consider buying before December [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Posted by
Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Airtel Africa (LSE:AAF)

  • Airtel Africa reported strong growth in both revenue and profit for H1 26, driven by sustained demand for data and mobile money services, along with reduced currency pressures across its key markets.
  • Profit after tax surged to $156 million from $31 million, boosted by a $22 million gain resulting from the appreciation of the Central African franc. The weak dollar might continue to boost its bottom line in H2 26.
  • The planned spin-off of Airtel Money in the first half of 2026 is expected to be a key catalyst for the share price recently. The segment, which now has nearly 50 million customers, recorded a 16.1% year-on-year growth.
  • Moreover, the annualised transaction value rose 35% to $193 billion , while mobile money ARPU increased 11.3% in constant currency.
  • Operating free cash flow soared 46.5% to $1.1 billion, reducing lease-adjusted leverage to 0.8x (from 1.0x) with 95% of debt in local currency. EPS before exceptionals rose 70% to $0.083, and the board declared an interim dividend of $0.0284 per share, up 9.2%.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Hayes Chan, CFA owns shares of Airtel Africa. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa.

