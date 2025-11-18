Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT to build a stunning second income in an ISA from UK dividend stocks and it said…

I asked ChatGPT to build a stunning second income in an ISA from UK dividend stocks and it said…

Harvey Jones wants to build a second income for his retirement by investing in a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 shares, and decided to call in outside help.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I wanted to build a second income inside my ISA using high-yield FTSE 100 dividend stocks, and decided to ask ChatGPT for help. I did it partly for fun, but also to test whether a chatbot could create a sensible balanced portfolio.

First, a caveat. Chatbots like ChatGPT don’t have personal opinions, as they admit themselves. They pull in data from existing sources, which means their stock selections can reflect old articles or past commentary. It’s vital to check every fact as ChatGPT often presents data that’s four or five months old as if it was hot off the press.

FTSE 100 income shares

Artificial intelligence does understand basic investment tenets, like diversification, but doesn’t always apply them in practice.

Recently, I asked ChatGPT to tip a balanced spread of five different stocks, and its suggestions included three FTSE 100 insurance companies. Their profits and income are affected by very similar factors, and I’d expect them to perform in similar ways across the investment cycle, so that’s a risky thing to do.

Typically, when asked to produce a portfolio of FTSE 100 shares, it picks out longstanding names like Aviva, National Grid and Vodafone.

It isn’t hard to see why, as these are some of the most established dividend stocks on the FTSE 100, and have been popular with investors for years.

But investing is very personal, and I for one wouldn’t touch National Grid today, because it has to invest tens of billions into the green energy transition and UK infrastructure projects are tricky to pull off. If costs overrun the dividend could come under pressure or the board might pursue another equity raise.

I’m also wary of telecoms giant Vodafone. Its shares have done badly for most of the millennium, and its dividend has been cut twice in recent years. Again, investors love it, but I’m not convinced and so far, I’ve seen little to change my mind.

Imperial Brands is a winner for some

On this occasion, it also picked out tobacco firm Imperial Brands Group (LSE: IMB), as a top passive income stock.

Tobacco stocks have long been reliable cash machines despite longstanding investor concerns about volume declines or regulation. Imperial Brands has scale on its side and has fought back by building market share and investing in next-generation products like vaping.

Imperial’s share price has climbed an impressive 33% in the past year and 135% over five. The current trailing dividend yield is roughly 4.85%, which is lower than before but comfortably higher than the FTSE 100 average of 3.25%. Its price-to-earnings ratio is about 10.2, which looks pretty good value given its strong run.

On 7 October, Imperial Brands reported it remains on track to meet full-year guidance. Its next-generation product business is growing strongly, and it’s executing a £1.45bn billion share buyback for FY26. Not everyone’s comfortable owning a tobacco business but I think it’s worth considering for those who are.

Like most good companies, Imperial Brands aims to increase dividends every year. It’s forecast to yield 5.1% over the next 12 months. A £10,000 investment would generate income of £510 if that holds up, with any share price growth on top. As ever, investors must use their own intelligence, rather than relying on the artificial variety.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

FY results cap another great year for the Imperial Brands share price!

| Alan Oscroft

Imperial Brands confirms its status as a high-yield FTSE 100 income stock, after another year of share price and dividend…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Is IAG’s share price too cheap to ignore after an 11% drop following Q3 results?

| Simon Watkins

IAG’s share price fell following its Q3 results, which may mean the stock now looks cheap to some. But do…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Below £1 now, Vodafone’s share price looks undervalued to me anywhere up to £2.76

| Simon Watkins

Vodafone’s share price has risen a lot over the past year, but Simon Watkins believes there's still a huge gap…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

I’m targeting £26,515 a year in retirement from £20,000 in this passive income gem!

| Simon Watkins

£20,000 invested in this passive income star could make me an annual dividend income of £26,515 on its current 9%…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares to target a 19% annual return

| Royston Wild

Discover the FTSE 100 shares that have delivered double-digit returns since 2015 -- including one of the UK's best-loved bank…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

2 UK defence stocks making the BAE Systems share price look silly

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last three years, BAE Systems’ share price has risen 130%. That’s a great return but see the returns…

Read more »

Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London
Investing Articles

With a 23% annual return, could this growth stock be too good to ignore?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley investigates the long-term prospects of a FTSE 250 growth stock that’s delivered average returns of 23% a year…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Dividend yields over 5%! Can these Footsie stocks help investors build a passive income?

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall takes a look at two top FTSE 100 dividend stocks that might help investors build a long-term passive…

Read more »