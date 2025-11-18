Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 UK defence stocks making the BAE Systems share price look silly

2 UK defence stocks making the BAE Systems share price look silly

Over the last three years, BAE Systems’ share price has risen 130%. That’s a great return but see the returns from these other defence stocks.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Satellite on planet background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BAE Systems’ share price has had a fantastic run recently. Fuelled by the global boom in defence spending, it has risen about 40% over the last year and around 130% over the last three.

The thing is though, some are some lesser-known UK defence shares that have absolutely smashed the FTSE 100 big-hitter. Here’s a look at two such stocks.

Contracts with the US Navy

First up, we have MS International (LSE: MSI). It’s a small British engineering company that operates in a few industries including defence.

It’s having a lot of success in the defence space at the moment. For example, in early October, the company announced that it had won a $34.5m contract with the US Navy to supply stabilised gun mounts.

Meanwhile, in the year to the end of April, the company delivered naval weapons systems for both the US and Germany. It also fulfilled various orders from the Middle East for its VSHORAD land-based counter drone weapons systems.

Given this success, the company’s share price is on fire. Over one year it’s up about 50% while over three it’s up about 400% (about three times the share price return of BAE Systems).

Is the stock worth a look today? I think so – it’s not expensive.

Currently, it trades on a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18. That strikes me as a very reasonable valuation given the company’s growth (revenue has climbed from £62m to £118m in the last four financial years).

Of course, a risk is a slowdown in contract wins. This could put pressure on the share price.

With NATO countries set to ramp up their spending on defence in the years ahead though, I see a lot of potential here.

Moving from space to defence

The other stock I want to highlight is Filtronic (LSE: FTC). It’s a technology company that specialises in wireless communications technologies.

This company has had a lot of success selling products to SpaceX in recent years. However, it’s now branching out into the defence market (and having success here too).

For example, last year it announced a £4m contract with BAE Maritime Services (a subsidiary of BAE Systems) to design and develop monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs). These are chips designed for extremely fast wireless signals.

More recently, in July this year, it announced that it had won a £13.4m contract with a leading European defence company. This is to supply high-performance modules for an electronic sensor system.

Zooming in on the share price here, it has had an amazing run. Over one year, it’s up 70% and over three it’s up 970% (about 7.5 times the return of BAE Systems).

Is this growth stock worth considering for a portfolio? I believe so.

It’s higher up on the risk scale as it has a lofty valuation (the P/E ratio is about 42) and there’s no guarantee that contract wins will keep coming in. But taking a five-year view, I see a lot of potential.

And so do a few of my colleagues…


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Filtronic Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

FY results cap another great year for the Imperial Brands share price!

| Alan Oscroft

Imperial Brands confirms its status as a high-yield FTSE 100 income stock, after another year of share price and dividend…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Is IAG’s share price too cheap to ignore after an 11% drop following Q3 results?

| Simon Watkins

IAG’s share price fell following its Q3 results, which may mean the stock now looks cheap to some. But do…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Below £1 now, Vodafone’s share price looks undervalued to me anywhere up to £2.76

| Simon Watkins

Vodafone’s share price has risen a lot over the past year, but Simon Watkins believes there's still a huge gap…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

I’m targeting £26,515 a year in retirement from £20,000 in this passive income gem!

| Simon Watkins

£20,000 invested in this passive income star could make me an annual dividend income of £26,515 on its current 9%…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to build a stunning second income in an ISA from UK dividend stocks and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wants to build a second income for his retirement by investing in a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares to target a 19% annual return

| Royston Wild

Discover the FTSE 100 shares that have delivered double-digit returns since 2015 -- including one of the UK's best-loved bank…

Read more »

Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London
Investing Articles

With a 23% annual return, could this growth stock be too good to ignore?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley investigates the long-term prospects of a FTSE 250 growth stock that’s delivered average returns of 23% a year…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Dividend yields over 5%! Can these Footsie stocks help investors build a passive income?

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall takes a look at two top FTSE 100 dividend stocks that might help investors build a long-term passive…

Read more »