Home » Investing Articles » Is today’s FTSE 100 volatility an unmissable opportunity to buy cheap shares?

Is today’s FTSE 100 volatility an unmissable opportunity to buy cheap shares?

Harvey Jones thinks now could be a good time to go shopping for cheap shares and picks out three FTSE 100 stocks that have fallen sharply in recent days.

Harvey Jones
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

I’m always on the lookout for cheap shares. There’s something deeply satisfying about picking up a FTSE 100 bargain at a reduced valuation, then watching it swing back into favour over time. It isn’t easy, though. A low share price doesn’t guarantee good value, or a barnstorming recovery. It takes careful stock picking and a bit of patience too.

Today’s stock market volatility is suddenly throwing up unexpected chances to buy companies I’ve had my eye on for a while.

Tesco’s nice share price

Grocery giant Tesco (LSE: TSCO) is one of them. It’s had a strong five-year run, enough for me to feel it had got a bit pricey. A 7.5% slide over the last week makes it more appealing, with a price-to-earnings ratio trimmed to 15.8. Tesco shares are still up 28% over 12 months, which shows how resilient the business has been.

The trailing yield has nudged up to 3.15%. It isn’t the highest, but looks sustainable to me. Tesco is still locked in a tough price war triggered by Asda, and profit margins are narrow at 3.9%, so it’s not without risk. If today’s economic problems tip into recession, shoppers may pull back even more. But the cheaper it gets, the more interesting it becomes. With a long-term view, naturally.

Private equity opportunity

Private equity and alternative asset specialist Intermediate Capital Group (LSE: ICG) has been on my watchlist for two years. This is a tricky period for private equity because high interest rates make borrowing more expensive, and wider uncertainty makes it harder to float or sell successful investments. Recent anxiety over the $4.5trn US shadow banking sector hasn’t helped sentiment.

The company has a long record of lifting dividends every year. Today, the trailing yield is 4.33% and the P/E sits at 12.2, which looks modest for a business with its pedigree. It operates in a volatile area and may not reach its potential until interest rates fall more decisively. Even so, I think investors with a long-term view could consider buying, especially at today’s lower valuation.

Hospitality struggles

Premier Inn owner Whitbread (LSE: WTB) is down 15% over the last month after reporting a 7% drop in interim pre-tax profits to £316m on 6 October. Revenue fell 2% to £1.5bn. Its German operations have struggled in a slowing economy, and stubborn UK inflation has also hit performance. This is a tough moment for UK hospitality as it deals with rising employer taxes and weaker consumer spending.

The shares have drifted for years and are down 6% over the last 12 months. With a P/E of 14.3, I had expected them to be cheaper. The yield sits at 3.5%. Of the three businesses I’ve looked at today, Whitbread feels the least tempting, although a sharper share price drop could change that.

There may be even better opportunities across the FTSE 100 as uncertainty shakes sentiment. I’m keeping my watchlist close, because this feels like one of those moments when long-term investors might find value where others see trouble.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

