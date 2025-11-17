Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is the FTSE 100’s most valuable company still worth me buying after Q3 results?

Is the FTSE 100’s most valuable company still worth me buying after Q3 results?

This FTSE 100 giant has become the index’s most valuable share again. But Simon Watkins still believes there may be considerable value left in the stock.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 pharmaceutical titan AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) surged past its previous 3 September 2024 high on 11 November.

This came after the release of its Q3 2025 results and made it the largest UK-listed stock by market value.

After such a rise, many investors have been left asking whether there can be any room for further gains. So, is there?

Were the results that good?

Q3 revenue jumped 12% year on year to $15.19bn (£11.59bn) – ahead of analysts’ expectations of $14.79bn. Core earnings per share (EPS) were up 14% to $2.38 – also outstripping forecasts (for $2.29).

These numbers meant that over the first nine months of this year, revenue has surged 11% to $43.24bn. Core EPS has soared 15% to $7.04.

AstraZeneca also highlighted 16 positive Phase III readouts and 31 regulatory approvals, underscoring its product pipeline’s strength in depth. Phase III readouts, incidentally, are the final testing stage for a new drug before it goes for final regulatory approval.

Any other factors?

These forecast-busting numbers laid the groundwork for the share price surge, I think. But three other elements conspired to drive the stock into record-breaking territory.

The first was an announcement to lower prescription medicine prices in the US. AstraZeneca’s chief financial officer said the firm is confident it can handle the financial hit from the deal with Washington.

The second was an agreement for the US Department of Commerce to delay its tariff assessment on the firm for three years. This will enable AstraZeneca to ensure that all its medicines sold in the US are made there.

And the third came from the 10 November Phase III trial results for its Baxdrostat drug. These showed significant reductions in treatment-resistant high blood pressure. Around 1.4bn people are so afflicted, and in the US alone, around 50% do not have their blood pressure under control.

What’s it mean for earnings growth?

Ultimately, it is growth in earnings (or ‘profits’) that drives any stock price higher over the long run.

A risk for AstraZeneca is a failure in any of its multiple drug development pipeline. These programmes are extremely expensive in terms of time and money, and a lack of success might hit the bottom line.

That said, the firm reiterated in the Q3 results document that 2025’s total revenue will increase by a high single-digit percentage. At the same time, it said that core EPS would increase by a low double-digit percentage.

It also reiterated its target of delivering $80bn of revenue by 2030, against $54.073bn in 2024.

So, is it still worth me buying the stock?

The discounted cash flow valuation model uses cash flow forecasts for a firm to pinpoint where its shares should trade. These in turn factor in earnings growth forecasts for the business.

In AstraZeneca’s case, analysts forecast that its earnings will grow by a very robust 14.6% a year to end-2027.

And the DCF shows the shares are 36% undervalued at their current £134.93 price. Therefore, their ‘fair value’ is £210.83.

As there is still a huge amount of value left in the stock I will be buying more soon.

However, I also have my eye on other highly undervalued growth stocks.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in AstraZeneca Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Down 21% this year, is BT’s share price an unmissable bargain after H1 results?

| Simon Watkins

BT’s share price edged lower after its H1 results, marking a 21% decline from its July high. But this may…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic" to " Calm".
Investing Articles

How to stay calm and buy stocks when everyone else is selling

| Stephen Wright

The best time to buy stocks is often when share prices are falling. But what can investors do to try…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s what I’m taking away from Warren Buffett’s final letter

| James Beard

After reading Warren Buffett’s last letter to Berkshire Hathaway’s shareholders, James Beard asks if it’s time to broaden his own…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 best-sellers I won’t touch with a bargepole

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares have been selling like hotcakes in 2025. But our writer Royston Wild plans to keep avoiding…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

2 FTSE shares that could beat the S&P 500 over the next 12 months

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

US stocks could underperform in 2026, while some FTSE shares look primed to surge. Here are two that could be…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

These are some of the cheapest UK stocks in November

| Dr. James Fox

Cheap UK stocks arguably have less room to fall and more potential to rise. Dr James Fox details some of…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting two men hiking together with the stunning backdrop of Seven Sisters cliffs in the south of England.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 stocks that experts are calling ‘Strong Buys’

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

These FTSE 250 stocks are being overlooked by most investors, but expert analysts are paying attention to these exciting discounted…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 nears 10,000, but this little-known stock is down 71% – could it be a hidden gem?

| Andrew Mackie

The FTSE 100 is roaring ahead, yet one stock has lagged – this writer explains why he’s becoming increasingly bullish…

Read more »