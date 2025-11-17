Mark Hartley considers biting the bullet and taking a loss as his Greggs shares are one of the worst-performing stocks in his portfolio.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

At a 5-year low, is it time to call it a day on my Greggs shares?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

It’s hard to believe that just over a year ago, Greggs (LSE: GRG) shares were trading at over £3 a share. In September 2024, they were up 176% from their pandemic low of £1.15.

There was a point when they were one of the top-performing shares in my portfolio. Now at £1.50, they’re trading at a five-year low, and I think it’s time to call it a day. I’ve hung on to hope for over a year, using every excuse in the book to convince myself they’ll bounce back.

As a strict adherent to billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s trading ideology, I try to never sell at a loss. But the reality is, some companies never recover.

In fairness, Greggs isn’t the only high street foodie having a bad year. I’m sure the folks at Domino’s Pizza wouldn’t mind grabbing a pint with them and comiserating together. WH Smith would be right there behind them.

The truth is, diets are changing and there may not be a future for carb-heavy take-out food on the UK’s high streets. Despite its best efforts to introduce salads and sandwiches, the likes of Sainsbury’s and Tesco offer the same at a lower price.

But before I write off Greggs completely, what are the realistic chances of a recovery?

A value opportunity?

For me, it would take a miracle and probably many years to see any profit from my shares. But there’s an argument for new investors that this price level presents an opportunity. If it regains the favour of the public, the recovery could be spectacular.

Greggs’ trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio looks attractive, at 10.77. But with earnings in decline, its P/E growth (PEG) ratio’s actually high, at 2.09. That suggests earnings are declining at a rate faster than the price.

However, sales are outpacing the price, with a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of only 0.76. So that tells us that unusually high operational costs are hurting the bottom line. So it either needs to raise prices, which could hurt sales, or find a way to slash costs without reducing quality.

Unfortunately, much of the added cost comes from the National Insurance (NI) changes that were introduced in last year’s Budget overhaul. And with this year’s Autumn Budget threatening further tax hikes, things could get worse.

To mitigate these losses, Greggs has raised its prices (again) and paused the opening of new stores. That’s obviously not great for business, but that’s often what happens when government policies hit companies — the costs get passed down to consumers.

So where does this leave us?

Greggs may be suffering, but there’s still some life in the old girl yet. With over 2,600 stores across the UK, it has almost double the coverage of McDonald’s.

With a strong brand and that much real estate, it’s unlikely to disappear overnight. So while the light at the end of the tunnel may be dim and far away, I’m hanging on to hope. I believe there’s still an opportunity here. For value investors keen to snap up some shares at a five-year low, it’s one worth considering.

For those more interested in a safer bet, I’ve recently covered several top-class defensive shares on the FTSE 100. In today’s market, you can never be too prepared.