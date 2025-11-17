Member Login
2 FTSE 250 stocks that experts are calling 'Strong Buys'

2 FTSE 250 stocks that experts are calling ‘Strong Buys’

These FTSE 250 stocks are being overlooked by most investors, but expert analysts are paying attention to these exciting discounted growth opportunities.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The FTSE 250‘s filled with a vast range of exciting businesses. And right now, there are two stocks at the top of experts’ lists of ‘best stocks to buy’. So what are these shares? And should investors be rushing to buy them right now?

1. Branded merch

First up is Peel Hunt‘s top pick of 4imprint Group (LSE:FOUR). The marketing enterprise makes and sells customised company-branded merchandise such as apparel, bags, stationery, as well as promotional displays.

While certainly not an essential expense, companies are keen to get their brands out there, especially during events like conferences, translating into some solid growth figures over the last three years. Revenue expansion has averaged 9.5% since 2022, with profits coming in hotter at 20.9%.

With management recently raising its full-year guidance for 2025, Peel Hunt has placed its share price target at 5,090p – around 26% higher than where the FTSE 250 stock trades today. However, even this bullish forecast comes with some caveats.

As previously mentioned, branded merch is ultimately a discretionary purchase. And with fears of an incoming US economic slowdown, demand might start to stumble. And this impact may be further amplified by volatility within foreign exchange rates.

Nevertheless, with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 10.7, that might be a risk worth considering for long-term investors.

2. A healthcare landlord

The second top pick comes from JP Morgan, which has Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP) in its sights. This unique real estate investment trust (REIT) landlord owns one of the largest portfolios of properties used by private healthcare professionals as well as the NHS. Think GP surgeries, pharmacies, dental clinics, etc.

With the bulk of its leases government-backed, the company’s long since enjoyed highly stable and predictable cash flows linked to inflation. And subsequently, management’s been able to deliver dividend hikes for more than 25 consecutive years.

Like many REITs, Primary Health Properties has seen its share price come under significant pressure in recent years. After all, higher interest rates don’t exactly create an ideal environment for landlords with lots of mortgage debt.

Nevertheless, given the nature of the firm’s clientele and the perceived strength of its cash flows, the analysts at JP Morgan have put their share price target at 114p. Compared to where the stock trades today, that’s a 17% potential capital gain paired with a tasty-looking 7.3% dividend yield.

However, just like with 4imprint Group, there are still some crucial risks to consider.

Having the NHS as a primary tenant can be advantageous. But it also means that budget cuts and policy changes can be quite disruptive. It could even lead to lease agreements not being renewed. And since finding new tenants for specialised healthcare facilities isn’t easy, occupancy could come under pressure along with cash flows.

The bottom line

Looking at the bull and bear cases of these two FTSE 250 stocks, I’m inclined to agree with the experts. Both businesses show promising potential at reasonably cheap valuations. That’s why I’m taking a closer look at both these businesses. But they’re not the only opportunities I’ve spotted this week.


Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended 4imprint Group Plc and Primary Health Properties Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

