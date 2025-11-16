Member Login
Meet the 7p penny stock ChatGPT says could be a hidden gem 

This unique penny stock is 78% below an all-time high made in 2021. Is it a hidden gem? Ben McPoland takes a closer look with help from AI.

Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. As well as contributing more than 1,700 articles for The Motley Fool UK, he has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Everyone knows buying the right penny stock at the right time can be like winning the lottery. But as with a quick flutter at the news agents on a Saturday morning, we know the odds are stacked firmly against winning the jackpot.

This makes acquiring penny shares somewhat of a gamble, in my view. And when the odds are this low, it makes sense to act prudently and not bet the farm.

That said, Agronomics (LSE:ANIC) is an interesting penny stock. Priced at 7p, it’s up 100% year to date but remains 78% below its 2021 level of 35p.

Could this be one of those rare hidden-gem penny stocks? I asked ChatGPT for its input.

The company

First though, some info on Agronomics. It’s a venture capital company that has backed around 20 start-ups in the field of cellular agriculture. This is meat and animal-derived products like eggs or dairy grown from cells in bioreactors rather than live animals.

But why do this? I mean, humans have been rearing livestock for over 10,000 years. Well, benefits of clean/cultivated meat include reducing greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation, overfishing, animal cruelty, and antibiotic resistance.

The world will need a 60% increase in food production by 2050 to feed a growing population, according to the United Nations. By growing real animal meat from cells, this industry could drastically increase food production while reducing the environmental burden.

The portfolio

None of Agronomics’ 20+ portfolio companies is publicly listed and many are pre-commercial. Obviously this makes the stock high risk.

Top 10 holdings (as of May 2025)

CompanyDescription
Liberation LabsPrecision fermentation infrastructure
SuperMeatCultivated poultry meat
BlueNaluCultivated seafood
MeatableCultivated pork
Solar FoodsProtein from CO₂ and electricity
Onego BioEgg proteins
FormoPrecision-fermented cheese
All G FoodsCasein proteins for dairy alternatives
Clean Food GroupPalm oil alternatives
EVERYEgg proteins

However, some start-ups are making great operational progress. For example, the UK’s Meatly became the world’s first company to supply lab-grown pet food earlier this year. Its ‘Chick Bites’ dog treats are in Pets at Home.

Meatly has been raising money, and it might have commercial success. After all, dogs are less fussy when it comes to wolfing down lab-grown meat, while more owners are feeding their furry darlings healthier food. Also, the regulatory pathway is less stringent.

Elsewhere, EVERY recently announced a successful $55m financing round. It produces egg proteins using precision fermentation, and its products will soon be featured at Walmart.

The massive $270bn global egg market has suffered from shortages and price volatility. So EVERY’s commercial opportunity appears substantial.  

Finally, BlueNalu expanded a deal with Birds Eye owner Nomad Foods in August to support the commercialisation of its cell-cultivated seafood.

Hidden gem?

Of course, widespread consumer adoption of lab-grown food might never happen. As Meatly CEO Owen Ensor told AgFunder News: “If you look at any food trend, it’s not ChatGPT, it’s not going to reach half the population in two years. But I do think the tide is turning.”

Speaking of ChatGPT, what did it say about Agronomics? It reckons the stock could be a hidden gem if a “portfolio company achieves large commercial scale“. However, it cautioned that mass-market adoption is “miles away“.

ChatGPT doesn’t give examples of which companies might skyrocket in value (it’s generally light on details, unfortunately). But personally I think BlueNalu, which makes up around 9% of Agronomics’ portfolio, is very interesting given the Birds Eye tie-up.

With Agronomics stock trading some 50% below its last reported net asset value of £145.3m, I think it’s worth considering as a small position for adventurous investors.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Pets At Home Group Plc and Walmart. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

