Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT if an AI bubble’s about to cause a stock market crash and it said…

I asked ChatGPT if an AI bubble’s about to cause a stock market crash and it said…

The latest AI is supposed to be like talking to someone with a PhD. But can it offer anything useful about where the stock market might be going?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Business woman creating images with artificial intelligence inside office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Stock market crashes are notoriously difficult to predict. So I tried asking the latest version of ChatGPT whether I need to worry about a bubble in artificial intelligence (AI) shares.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman says that GPT-5 is supposed to be like talking to a PhD-level expert. But the response I got resembled something I might expect from first-year undergraduates.

What ChatGPT said

All that ChatGPT gave me is a list of potential AI risks, including weak earnings and tighter regulation. But in terms of a crash, all it said is that the threat’s “meaningful” – whatever that means.

That wasn’t much help. But it offered to help me assess the probability of different scenarios —  including a mild correction, a moderate decline, and a major crash – which sounded better.

This however, turned out to be some statistics about the past frequency of each of these. And it concluded the likeliest outcome is a 10%-20% drop, because that’s happened most before.

That’s information I can get myself fairly easily. But maybe a PhD isn’t what you need for figuring out when a crash is coming and the best way to prepare.

How I’m preparing

Given this, I’m sticking to my usual approach for being ready for a stock market crash. Part of this involves having an idea of which shares I want to buy if prices go down sharply. 

What I look for is a business that’s going to emerge from a downturn in a stronger position than it was in before. And that means a company with a strong competitive advantage.

When things get tough in an industry, it’s often the case that the weakest firms get hit the hardest. So stronger operators find themselves in an even better position when things recover. That means looking for businesses with big competitive advantages. And there’s one in particular from the UK that’s at the top of my list. 

What to do?

Compass Group (LSE:CPG) is a FTSE 100 contract caterer. It’s not an obvious AI casualty, but if automation drives staff reduction, the firm could face lower demand from workplaces.

The company however, has an incredibly strong competitive position. It’s the biggest operator by far and its scale gives it an advantage when it comes to negotiating prices with suppliers.

What impresses me most is that the firm’s been strengthening its position in an unusual way. It’s been monetising its position by letting competitors use its platform in exchange for a fee.

This generates extra cash while disincentivising rivals from trying to build a competing operation. I think this makes it a brilliant move in terms of securing its long-term position.

Crash opportunities

ChatGPT wasn’t able to tell me much about whether the next stock market crash is imminent. That might be because figuring this out is just too hard even for PhD-level thinking. 

Given this, my plan is to make sure I’m ready with a list of stocks I want to buy whenever the next big drop in share prices comes. And Compass Group’s one of these.

Right now, the stock’s about 10% above my target price. But I expect it to be more resilient than its peers in a big downturn and that makes it an ideal candidate to consider in a crash.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Compass Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude for the best passive income stock to buy

| Stephen Wright

ChatGPT came up with a very interesting name when Stephen Wright asked for passive income ideas. But is it the…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

This growth stock down 50% reminds me of Netflix in 2009

| Ben McPoland

Netflix has been one of the best growth stocks of the past two decades. This writer sees some similarities in…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ share price: with £1 in sight, is it time for cheer or fear?

| Mark Hartley

As the Lloyds shares price continues to hit record highs, there could be trouble on the horizon. Mark Hartley considers…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

9% yield! But is a huge dividend a big problem for this FTSE 250 stock?

| Stephen Wright

Taylor Wimpey was relegated to the FTSE 250 earlier this year. And Stephen Wright thinks a consistent dividend might be…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How a Stocks and Shares ISA could supercharge your passive income

| Stephen Wright

If the UK Budget brings an increase to dividend tax, a Stocks and Shares ISA could give dividend investors a…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s written his final farewell. His lessons are his legacy

| Mark Hartley

After 60 years at the helm of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett has written his final letter to shareholders. But how…

Read more »

Group of four young adults toasting with Flying Horse cans in Brazil
Value Shares

Can Diageo’s new CEO revive a share price that’s lost its spark?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks at the challenges ahead of Sir Dave Lewis as he prepares to take charge at Diageo, where…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

Got a spare £100 a month? If so, here’s a way to target £10k in passive income

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down a simple dividend investment plan for a multi-year journey towards achieving a lucrative passive income stream.

Read more »