Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These FTSE 100 stocks have just tanked. Are they now too cheap to ignore?

These FTSE 100 stocks have just tanked. Are they now too cheap to ignore?

James Beard considers whether it’s time to take advantage of large falls in the share prices of these two blue-chip FTSE stocks.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The past seven days (at 13 November) have seen some large swings in the share prices of a number of FTSE 100 stocks.

For example, the continuing surge in the gold price has helped push Endeavour Mining and Fresnillo higher. And investors were seemingly impressed with SSE’s plans to spend £33bn on additional renewable energy infrastructure, even though shareholders are being asked to contribute £2bn towards the final bill.

But it’s movements in the opposite direction that interest me the most. That’s because a sharp fall could present an opportunity to take a position in a quality stock at a knockdown price.

StockShare price change (%)
SSE+18.0
Endeavour Mining+11.2
Fresnillo+10.0
Auto Trader Group-16.0
Rightmove-16.3
3i Group-23.0
Source: Trading View. Data from 7.11.25 to 13.11.25. Top three and bottom three FTSE 100 movers only.

A confused picture

Yesterday (13 November), the share price of 3i Group (LSE:III) fell 18% after the investment company published its results for the six months ended 30 September.

At first glance, the reaction of investors was a bit of a puzzle. The group reported an impressive 13% return on opening shareholder funds, increased its interim dividend by approximately 20%, and reduced its net debt.

Source: company stock exchange announcement

So what caused such a large fall in the group’s market cap? I suspect investors took fright at comments made by 3i’s chief executive. He said: “We remain cautious in the deployment of capital into new investment, but will continue to allocate selectively, including to lower-risk reinvestments in businesses we know and trust.”

This implies that less will be invested, which could reduce future earnings growth. And, in theory, less risky investments are likely to generate a lower rate of return.

Indeed, even after yesterday’s market reaction, I have my concerns about the valuation of the group. At 30 September, it had a net asset value of £28.57 a share. Now, the group’s share price is around £33. Many of 3i’s investments are in unquoted investments, which can be difficult to accurately value, so it’s impossible to know for sure what the group’s worth.

And its dividend isn’t generous enough to tempt me to take a position. Even after the share price fall, the stock’s yield (2.1%) is below the FTSE 100’s average of 3.3%.

Same again

Rightmove’s shareholders have also had a bad week.

On 7 November, the property website’s share price tanked 12.5% after the group announced plans to spend £300m on artificial intelligence (AI). The investment is intended to drive “efficiency, speed and value”.

The group already has an 80% share of time spent on the UK’s property portals, which makes me question how it’s going to grow significantly, even with the investment in AI. Having said that, wiping £1bn off its market cap seems like an over-reaction to me.

But to make matters worse, the company’s confirmed that it’s now received a legal claim. Newspaper reports suggest that estate agents are seeking £1bn in damages for alleged excessive fees. Rightmove hasn’t given any figures but says: “We’re confident in the value we provide to our partners.

Although the stock’s now trading on a reasonable 19 times expected 2025 earnings, taking a position would be too risky for me right now.

Even though I remain skeptical about both 3i Group and Rightmove, I still believe there are plenty of other FTSE 100 stocks worth considering. And I shall continue looking at the largest fallers each day in the hope of picking up a bargain.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Auto Trader Group Plc, Fresnillo Plc, and Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

How big should your SIPP be to generate £2,000 a month when you retire?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones grabs his calculator to work out how much investors need to tuck away in a SIPP to generate…

Read more »

ISA coins
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in an ISA to make a second income of £1k a month?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how a second income can be built with dividend shares and outlines one example with a yield…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

After a strong Q3 update, is the Persimmon share price too cheap to ignore?

| Alan Oscroft

Persimmon is on target to hit full-year analyst expectations, but the share price reaction after a Q3 update suggests uncertainty.

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
US Stock

Move over Nvidia! I think this could be the best value AI growth share

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals his favourite growth share for the coming year to take advantage of the continued interest in AI…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

How Warren Buffett achieved returns of 20% a year (and how investors can copy him)

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett hasn’t just beaten the market over the decades – he's smashed it. Here are three key things that…

Read more »

Aviva logo on glass meeting room door
Investing Articles

Prediction: another year of growth despite 6% Aviva share price dip

| Alan Oscroft

Aviva now expects to hit its 2026 financial targets a year ahead of plan, so is the share price just…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

Check out the Tesco share price and dividend forecast for 2026!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is dazzled by the recent performance of the Tesco share price. Now he's checking out what analysts have…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

What I’ll do if the ISA allowance is cut in the Budget

| Harvey Jones

Pre-Budget speculation suggests that the Cash ISA allowance will be cut later this month. Harvey Jones looks at the best…

Read more »