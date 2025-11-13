Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 33% in a year! This fast‑recovering FTSE dividend share might not be a bargain forever

Up 33% in a year! This fast‑recovering FTSE dividend share might not be a bargain forever

Harvey Jones says this FTSE 100 dividend share is starting to recover after a bumpy few years. While it isn’t as cheap as it was, the valuation is still modest.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I love it when a plan comes together, and that’s now happening with a FTSE 100 dividend share I bought in March 2024. The stock in question is pharmaceutical giant GSK (LSE: GSK), which looked good value when I bought it, with a price‑to‑earnings (P/E) ratio of around 8. That was beaten down by years of underwhelming performance.

The GSK share price continued to slide after I bought it. The first reason was the US class action over its heartburn drug Zantac. No sooner was that settled with a $2.2bn payoff than US tariffs on pharmaceuticals threatened. I soon found myself down around 15%, which wasn’t part of the plan, being honest, but I stayed calm and things are now looking up.

GSK shares up 12 % in the last month, lifting the 12‑month gain to about 33%. I’m only up around 10% personally but these are early days, because this was a stock I plan to hold years, and ideally decades.

Long-term FTSE 100 play

I last covered GSK for The Motley Fool on 28 October when I noted the share price recovery was under way but the shares still looked good value with a P/E of 10.6. The P/E ratio had edged up to 11.45, but that’s still comfortably below the FTSE 100 average of around 18.

On 29 October GSK published its Q3 results and they were strong. Core operating profit rose 11% to £2.99bn while core earnings per share jumped 14% to 55p.

The board declared a third‑quarter dividend of 16p a share and confirmed £2bn of share buybacks by mid‑2026, with £1.1bn already done. The full‑year guidance was raised too.

GSK’s pipeline finally appears to be delivering, speciality medicines are driving growth and free cash flow is strong. The recovery feels credible.

Broker forecasts so-so

Yet there are risks. The tariff threats hasn’t fully lifted and while the pipeline is looking better, potential blockbuster drugs are never guaranteed. A weak trial, regulatory setback or litigation surprise could knock confidence.

Broker forecasts produce a 12-month consensus price target around 1,773p. Sadly, that’s actually below today’s price around 1,806p. If those predictions are correct, the next year won’t be as good as the last. Analyst ratings are mixed too: only nine of 23 rate GSK stock a Buy while four say Sell.

Yet I believe this is still a bargain, for investors who have a long‑term view. Nobody can say where any share price will go in the short term, but over the years, I’d expect GSK to deliver a steady combination of growth and income. The trailing yield is a modest 3.35%, but should grow steadily. The shares are forecast to hit 3.57% in 2025, and 3.83% in 2026.

GSK looks worth considering for investors looking to create a balanced portfolio, including exposure to the pharmaceutical sector, traditionally seen as a defensive corner of the market. Today looks like a good entry point, given the low P/E, but investors should only buy with the long term in mind. That should always be a key part of the plan when buying FTSE 100 shares.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in GSK. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Should I buy Vodafone shares while they’re still under £1?

| John Fieldsend

The Vodafone share price has risen almost to the one pound mark. Is our Foolish author getting in on the…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Investing Articles

3i Group shares plunge 15% on today’s results – is this the ultimate FTSE 100 buying opportunity?

| Harvey Jones

It always stings when a key portfolio holding slumps, and Harvey Jones is hurting today as 3i Group shares plunge.…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

The Burberry share price is surging following a return to profit. Is the turnaround on?

| Andrew Mackie

After a positive set of results lift the Burberry share price, Andrew Mackie thinks the turnaround plan is starting to…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months Babcock, BAE Systems shares and Rolls-Royce could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at how the BAE Systems share price is likely to perform over the next year, and whether…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic" to " Calm".
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett tips to get ready for a stock market crash

| John Fieldsend

The talk of a stock market crash grows and grows. Here are some wise words from Warren Buffett on how…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

Burberry’s sales return to growth. But what next for its share price?

| James Beard

The Burberry share price jumps after the release of the fashion group’s interim results. James Beard takes a closer look…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing For Beginners

2 investing gems I missed at first from Warren Buffett’s latest letter

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a more detailed look at Warren Buffett's Thanksgiving letter and finds a relevant UK stock pick based…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Growth Shares

2 FTSE 250 shares that I think could easily beat the index in the coming year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a couple of FTSE 250 shares that have strong momentum right now which could translate into…

Read more »