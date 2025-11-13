Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 250 stock is near a 10-year low and yields a jaw-dropping 10.2%!

This FTSE 250 stock is near a 10-year low and yields a jaw-dropping 10.2%!

Harvey Jones is tempted by the colossal dividend income on offer from this FTSE 250 stock. It has massive recovery potential too, but there’s a problem.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I love a generous dividend and this FTSE 250 stock certainly delivers that. The trailing yield’s a staggering 10.2%, one of the highest on the mid-cap index.

That’s enough to double an investor’s money in less than eight years, even if the shares didn’t rise at all. The company is specialist emerging markets fund manager Ashmore Group (LSE: ASHM), and that’s another reason to be interested.

Ashmore’s a tempting income play

Emerging markets have struggled for 15 years now, and so has Ashmore. Its shares trade at similar levels to a decade ago. An investor who bought five years ago would be nursing a loss of nearly 60%, although dividends have softened the blow. The shares are down 8% in the last year.

Sky-high yields are often a warning sign because they reflect a falling share price, and that’s certainly true here. But here’s the thing. Emerging markets are on the march again. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is up almost 33% in the year to 31 October. That compares to less than 20% on MSCI World. Could this be the turning point?

Many investors have pinned their hopes on Ashmore’s recover, only to be disappointed. In March, for example, UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, citing better fund flows and attractive valuations. The following month, Ashmore reported $3.9bn of quarterly institutional redemptions, and momentum sagged.

Top recovery share?

On 14 October, the group reported a 2% rise in assets under management in its first quarter of 2026, with total assets rising by $1.1bn to $48.7bn. It still suffered £300m of outflows though, offset by a positive investment performance of $1.4bn.

The board nonetheless believes it’s well positioned to benefit from the emerging markets recovery, as investors look beyond the US after a strong run.

Then came the customary knock back. On Tuesday (11 November) Deutsche Bank downgraded Ashmore from Hold to Sell, cutting its price target to 130p from 140p (it stands at 166p today). Deutsche blamed a high valuation relative to its peers and overly optimistic fund flow expectations from analysts.

So how solid is that dividend? Not very. Operating cash flow was £49m last year but funding the dividend cost £120m. Earnings per share were 13.94p in 2024 against a dividend per share of 16.9p, leaving cover thin at 0.82. The board has hiked shareholder payouts just once in the last 10 years. It clearly doesn’t want to cut it, but unless cash flows improve, it may have no choice. That won’t be good for the share price.

Dividend at risk

Consensus one-year share price forecasts produce a median target of around 162p, slightly lower than today. Of nine analysts offering ratings in the last three months, just one says Buy. That’s pretty damning.

Ashmore has massive recovery potential, but I think investors would have to be very brave to consider buying today. I can see far less risky high-yield stocks, particularly on the FTSE 100, and I’d suggest looking at those first.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Should I buy Vodafone shares while they’re still under £1?

| John Fieldsend

The Vodafone share price has risen almost to the one pound mark. Is our Foolish author getting in on the…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Up 33% in a year! This fast‑recovering FTSE dividend share might not be a bargain forever

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says this FTSE 100 dividend share is starting to recover after a bumpy few years. While it isn't…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Investing Articles

3i Group shares plunge 15% on today’s results – is this the ultimate FTSE 100 buying opportunity?

| Harvey Jones

It always stings when a key portfolio holding slumps, and Harvey Jones is hurting today as 3i Group shares plunge.…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

The Burberry share price is surging following a return to profit. Is the turnaround on?

| Andrew Mackie

After a positive set of results lift the Burberry share price, Andrew Mackie thinks the turnaround plan is starting to…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months Babcock, BAE Systems shares and Rolls-Royce could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at how the BAE Systems share price is likely to perform over the next year, and whether…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic" to " Calm".
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett tips to get ready for a stock market crash

| John Fieldsend

The talk of a stock market crash grows and grows. Here are some wise words from Warren Buffett on how…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

Burberry’s sales return to growth. But what next for its share price?

| James Beard

The Burberry share price jumps after the release of the fashion group’s interim results. James Beard takes a closer look…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing For Beginners

2 investing gems I missed at first from Warren Buffett’s latest letter

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a more detailed look at Warren Buffett's Thanksgiving letter and finds a relevant UK stock pick based…

Read more »