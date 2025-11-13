After a positive set of results lift the Burberry share price, Andrew Mackie thinks the turnaround plan is starting to deliver for investors.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The Burberry share price is surging following a return to profit. Is the turnaround on?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The Burberry (LSE: BRBY) share price has surged 80% in the past year, yet it remains around half its value from a few years ago. With the Burberry Forward strategy starting to deliver, investors may be asking: is it time to jump on the train?

H1 results

The luxury fashion company’s share price is up 4% in early trading today (13 November) following the release of its H1 results.

It swung to an adjusted operating profit of £19m, up from a loss of £41m in the same period last year, showing early signs that the turnaround plan is starting to deliver.

Revenue came in at £1bn, down 5%, but retail comparable sales were flat overall, with growth returning in Q2 (+2%) after a slight dip in Q1 (-1%).

Gross margins improved to 67.9%, while adjusted operating expenses fell 5%, reflecting better efficiency and cost control.

The return to profit helped reduce free cash outflow to £50m, a significant improvement on the £184m outflow a year earlier. This also reflected tighter inventory management as it gears up for the festive period.

Strategy

The company’s turnaround strategy focuses on reinforcing its timeless British luxury identity while driving growth through key product categories, especially outerwear and scarves.

The brand has amplified its heritage through standout campaigns such as Chinese Valentine’s Day, Back to the City, and Winter 25. These campaigns focus on craftsmanship, iconic brand codes, and aspirational storytelling across global and local markets.

At the same time, the brand is targeting different customer segments to maximise the impact of its outerwear-led strategy. Each archetype hones in on a specific customer attribute. For example, the ‘Hedonist’ is a high-spending extrovert motivated by self-expression.

By combining campaigns with tailored product offerings for distinct customer types, it aims to grow brand desirability, drive sales in high-margin categories, and build a stronger, more profitable luxury business over the coming years.

Main Risks

It’s still very early days for the company’s turnaround strategy, so execution risk remains front and centre. If the Burberry Forward plan doesn’t deliver as expected (for instance, if campaigns fail to boost brand desirability or key products underperform) growth, margins and cash generation could all be affected.

As a business operating across multiple countries, it’s also exposed to currency fluctuations, which can erode profit margins. In addition, political instability, trade restrictions, or conflicts in key markets, such as China, could disrupt sales, supply chains, or staffing.

Bottom Line

The luxury brand’s H1 results point to a turnaround gaining real momentum, with the business swinging back into profit, margins improving, and Q2 retail sales returning to growth.

It’s not short of new initiatives and ideas, many of them bold and creative. This includes the Marina Bay Sands store redesign, featuring category-specific zones, a dedicated menswear floor, and the Scarf Bar.

At their core, these initiatives are about enhancing brand desirability while staying true to its outerwear heritage.

No dividend is on the table yet, but tighter costs, an improving cash position and ongoing strategic investments suggest the company is building a stronger, more profitable foundation.

I have been steadily building my holding in the company over the past year and see real momentum now, continuing to believe in its future growth.