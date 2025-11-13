Prediction: in 12 months Babcock, BAE Systems shares and Rolls-Royce could turn £10,000 into…

Harvey Jones looks at how the BAE Systems share price is likely to perform over the next year, and whether it can outgun Babcock and Rolls-Royce.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The BAE Systems (LSE: BA) share price has put in a strong performance lately, rising 30% in the last year and 278% over five.

Yet that pales alongside the rocket-fuelled returns from two other FTSE 100 defence contractors. Babcock International Group (LSE: BAB) shares are up a stunning 134% over one year and 334% over five.

And that’s overshadowed by Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR.). It’s climbed 101% in a year and an astonishing 1,071% over five.

All three have been lifted by the same factor. The West has been reminded that we can’t take peace for granted. As Russia and China assert themselves, we need to invest in guns and ammunition again. Also aircraft carriers, submarines, fighter jets, helicopters and swarms of drones.

Rolls-Royce’s performance has an extra driver. While its defence division is growing, the civil jet engine business has surged thanks to the post-pandemic recovery in flying and the transformation led by CEO Tufan Erginbilgic since January 2023. The previous share price decline gave the company a springboard for resurgence.

Valuations and risks

The big question is what happens next. After such a spirited run, valuations look full, especially at Rolls-Royce. It now trades on a sky-high price-to-earnings ratio of 56.8, far above the FTSE 100 average of 18. BAE Systems has a more modest P/E of 26.3, while Babcock sits at 23.4. Cheaper, but still not cheap.

These numbers suggest the shares must keep performing strongly to justify current levels. A Longed-for peace breakthrough in Ukraine or détente with Russia could change the outlook quickly. Supply chain issues, technical problems or government spending restraint in Europe might hit all three at any time. Investing always carries risks.

Order books and future potential

Order books instill confidence though. BAE Systems has the biggest at £75.4bn, while Babcock’s £10.4bn is impressive for a £5.9bn company. Rolls-Royce’s defence division alone has an order backlog of £18.8bn. Solid pipelines support the potential for continued returns, although short-term fluctuations are inevitable.

I can’t shake the feeling that all three have run as far as they can for now. There are clear signs of a slowdown. The Babcock share price is down 4% in the last month, BAE Systems is down 9%. The Rolls-Royce share price has climbed but only by 1%.

Broker predictions back me up. Consensus forecasts point to Babcock gaining a modest 7.5% over the next year, taking the shares to 1,266p and turning £10,000 into £10,750. Rolls-Royce is forecast to rise just 4.6% to 1,206p, turning £10k in £10,460.

BAE Systems appears to have the brightest prospects, with a consensus target of 2,124p, up 18.5%. That would turn £10k into £11,850 if it happens. Dividends would be on top of these gains.

I’d be thrilled to see BAE Systems climb by the forecast amount, and it could happen given recent relative sluggishness. The shares remain well worth considering today. I’m more cautious about Babcock and Rolls-Royce at current levels. They’ve had a brilliant run, but could slow from here. All three are still worth looking at with a long-term view though. Sadly, I just can’t see global peace breaking out.