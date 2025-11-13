Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3i Group shares plunge 15% on today’s results – is this the ultimate FTSE 100 buying opportunity?

3i Group shares plunge 15% on today’s results – is this the ultimate FTSE 100 buying opportunity?

It always stings when a key portfolio holding slumps, and Harvey Jones is hurting today as 3i Group shares plunge. But should investors take advantage?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve had a lot of fun with my 3i Group (LSE: III) shares but I’m not enjoying myself today. I went big on the FTSE 100-listed private equity and infrastructure specialist in 2023, and it paid off. The shares rapidly rose in value making it one of the best performers in my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP).

Today (13 November) I’m not so happy as 3i shares have dropped 15% so far after the board released half-year numbers. 

I’m now looking at a four-digit one-day paper loss, the biggest ever in my SIPP. I’m not moaning as these things happen. And I’m still sitting on a healthy 72% gain. 

I’m wondering if there’s a serious problem that changes the investment case. Or could this be a chance to buy 3i Group at a reduced valuation?

Strong numbers, lofty expectations

I’m not shocked by today’s drop. The stock has had a stellar run, up 266% in the last five years. It’s been more volatile lately, although it’s still up 20% over the last 12 months. Investor expectations are high and anything less than another mind-blowing return was always going to be punished.

Today, 3i reported a 13% increase on opening shareholders’ returns, which measures asset growth over the period, taking the total to £3.29bn. That’s an improved performance on last year, when returns jumped 10% to £2.05bn.

It ended the period with liquidity of £1.64bn, net debt of £772m and modest gearing of 3%. Nothing to worry me there.

The board paid the first-half 2026 dividend of 36.5p per share, set at 50% of the total dividend for 2025. I’ll get my share in January.

I imagine investors are spooked by the comments from CEO Simon Borrows who said 3i is cautious about deploying its capital into new investments, “mindful that both the transaction market and the wider environment are likely to remain challenging into the second half of our financial year”.

Today’s results also noted the “challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop across Europe and the US”. But didn’t we already know that?

This stock is expensive

One issue has been nagging me. The portfolio is totally dominated by its largest position, Dutch discount retailer Action, which now accounts for around 70% of the total asset value. That’s very high.

Action has been a roaring success, but it makes 3i very top heavy. Another concern is that the trust is very expensive, trading at a 54% premium to underlying value, even after today’s drop. That’s something I would normally steer clear of, though I made an exception here.

I’ve no intention of selling. With luck, today’s dip will steadily reverse. One-year broker forecasts, obviously prepared before today’s results, set a price target of 4,642p. That’s 20% up from today’s figure, suggesting there could be a buying opportunity here.

I’d consider buying more, except that I’m a little bit too exposed to 3i’s fortunes, as today’s drop confirmed. But investors who have been waiting for their moment to buy the trust should consider this one.

The shares aren’t without risk, and investors should aim to hold for a minimum of five or 10 years, and ideally longer. 3i Group has a proven track record since 1945 and now could be a good time to think about taking the plunge. Expect volatility though.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in 3i Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

Should I buy Vodafone shares while they’re still under £1?

| John Fieldsend

The Vodafone share price has risen almost to the one pound mark. Is our Foolish author getting in on the…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Up 33% in a year! This fast‑recovering FTSE dividend share might not be a bargain forever

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says this FTSE 100 dividend share is starting to recover after a bumpy few years. While it isn't…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

The Burberry share price is surging following a return to profit. Is the turnaround on?

| Andrew Mackie

After a positive set of results lift the Burberry share price, Andrew Mackie thinks the turnaround plan is starting to…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months Babcock, BAE Systems shares and Rolls-Royce could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at how the BAE Systems share price is likely to perform over the next year, and whether…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic" to " Calm".
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett tips to get ready for a stock market crash

| John Fieldsend

The talk of a stock market crash grows and grows. Here are some wise words from Warren Buffett on how…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

Burberry’s sales return to growth. But what next for its share price?

| James Beard

The Burberry share price jumps after the release of the fashion group’s interim results. James Beard takes a closer look…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing For Beginners

2 investing gems I missed at first from Warren Buffett’s latest letter

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a more detailed look at Warren Buffett's Thanksgiving letter and finds a relevant UK stock pick based…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Growth Shares

2 FTSE 250 shares that I think could easily beat the index in the coming year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a couple of FTSE 250 shares that have strong momentum right now which could translate into…

Read more »