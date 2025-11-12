Member Login
I asked ChatGPT to build a 7%-yielding passive income ISA from FTSE 100 dividend shares and it said…

Harvey Jones gave artificial intelligence a shot at building a passive income portfolio for his retirement and soon discovered the downside of robot investing.

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

I’m looking to generate passive incoming retirement from a portfolio of high-yielding FTSE 100 income stocks. I have a few in mind but decided to throw the question out to ChatGPT.

I’ve learned from previous attempts that it’s unwise to use a chatbot to pick stocks, because they tend to hallucinate or deliver out-of-date information. So I was only doing this update to have a bit of fun. I asked it to pick five stocks – here’s what it came back with.

Top of the list was one of my pesonal favourites, wealth manager M&G, which has a trailing yield of 7.5%. It’s important to remember that ChatGPT doesn’t have an opinion of its own, it just lifts stuff from the web. And this pick was taken from an article published on The Motley Fool.

FTSE 100 dividend picks

It’s a very good article, naturally, but it was written on 5 August. Our Fool has written a lot about M&G since, so why pick a piece that’s more than three months old? Things change quickly in the investment world, so that was a bad start.

ChatGPT followed this by suggesting two more stocks in the financials sector – Legal & General Group and Phoenix Group Holdings. Both have their charms, with yields of 8.9% and 8.1% respectively.

But to pick three very similar stocks in a five-stock portfolio is a howler from a diversification point of view. It would leave the investor highly exposed to a downturn in this sector. Partly my fault for stipulating such a high yield though.

It’s next pick was a very different sector as it highlighted one of the most popular dividend stocks of all, British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS). I personally don’t buy tobacco shares, but ChatGPT wasn’t to know that. It’s been a brilliant income stock, hiking dividends every year this millennium. Today, the trailing yield is 5.82%.

Unfortunately, ChatGPT got that wrong, citing between 7% and 8%. The reason soon became clear. It trawled the info from an article (not the Fool this time) that appeared in June.

British American Tobacco shares

Basing stock decisions on out-of-date information just isn’t the way to work. ChatGPT’s better at throwing up generic information, for example, it says British American Tobacco has “strong cash flow and a long history of dividend payments”, which is true but not hugely enlightening.

At my prompting, it also warned of threats, sighting “structural decline in cigarette volumes, regulatory risks, and the shift to newer products may be slower than required”.

I think British American Tobacco’s well worth considering for those building a balanced income portfolio. But investors must do their own research.

Approach with caution

For the final pick, my erratic robot buddy chose retailer B&M European Value Retail. The info was lifted from an even older article, written before the shares crashed. They’re down 60% in the last year, and the stock has crashed out of the FTSE 100. ChatGPT didn’t mention that. B&M European Value Retail has a bumper yield of around 9%, but that’s no fun if capital’s being hammered.

I described using ChatGPT as a bit of fun, but there’s not much fun about losing money. I might play around with AI, but when investing real money, I want the human touch.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value, British American Tobacco P.l.c., and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

