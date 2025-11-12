Member Login
Down 17% in days, this top S&P 500 stock now looks on sale to me

Down 17% in days, this top S&P 500 stock now looks on sale to me

This dominant S&P 500 company has an incredible 3.54bn users logging on to at least one of its apps every single day of the year.

Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. As well as contributing more than 1,700 articles for The Motley Fool UK, he has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

With a market cap above $1.5trn, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) remains one of the S&P 500‘s big beasts, even after a 17% decline in its stock price.

Amazingly, this steep drop has come in just the past eight trading days following the firm’s Q3 results. Looking back though, with Meta stock up nearly 500% in the last decade, all previous pullbacks have proven to be timely buying opportunities.

And I think this one might turn out to be no different. Here’s why.

Frontloading capacity

Firstly though, why has Meta fallen sharply? It relates to fears about AI spending, basically.

The social media giant has said that its capital expenditure in 2026 will be “notably larger” than 2025. And it has committed to spending over $600bn in the US by 2028 to support its AI infrastructure, data centres and workforce expansion.

This is obviously an eye-popping amount (it made me wince just typing it). But unlike Amazon (AWS), Microsoft (Azure), or Google (Cloud), which are building AI infrastructure to sell to others, Meta is mostly building for itself.

As CEO Mark Zuckerberg puts it, Meta will “aggressively frontload building capacity”. In other words, it’s investing heavily for anticipated future demand.

If this doesn’t bear fruit, it obviously adds risk. Amazon did something similar during the pandemic, overinvesting in warehouse space.

Metaverse memories

Investors are probably getting an unpleasant feeling of déjà vu. Back in 2021/2022, the company went all-in on the metaverse, even going so far as to change its name from Facebook to Meta Platforms.

However, the metaverse has so far been a failed bet, with the Reality Labs division posting a cumulative loss of over $70bn since late 2020.

Between September 2021 and November 2022, Meta’s share price crashed 76%!

Two AI camps

As I see it, Meta’s AI spending can be split into two camps. The first is using the technology to improve monetisation across its existing apps (Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp). This is already boosting engagement and targeted ad performance. 

The second involves developing the next generation of AI to potentially power future computing products and platforms, including smart glasses, a fully realised metaverse, and ultimately Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). These ambitious projects are costing a bomb.

Solid core

If we deliver even a fraction of the opportunity ahead for our existing apps and the new experiences that are possible, then I think that the next few years will be the most exciting period in our history.

Mark Zuckerberg.

Despite the uncertainty, Meta’s core business remains rock-solid. In Q3, revenue jumped 26% year on year (nearly all revenue comes from digital ads). An astonishing 3.54bn people use at least one of its apps every day.

Monetisation of users (people and businesses) in vast markets like India has barely started. According to a new GSMA report, India’s digital economy is expected to exceed $1trn by 2030, up from $370bn in 2023. WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram each boast hundreds of millions of Indian users. 

I’m also bullish on future growth opportunities like Ray-Ban Meta Glasses and the monetisation of WhatsApp, which is evolving into a customer service and e-commerce layer across emerging markets.   

With Meta stock trading at just 21 times forward earnings, I think this is a dip-buying opportunity worth thinking about.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

