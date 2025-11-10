Member Login
If a 50-year-old put £500 a month in S&P 500 shares, here’s what they could have by retirement

By consistently drip-feeding money into S&P 500 stocks, investors can aim to build phenomenal retirement wealth. Zaven Boyrazian explains how.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in the S&P 500 has provided exceptional returns for investors over the long term. And even in the last five years, vast sums of wealth have been created, thanks in large part to the ‘Magnificent Seven’ stocks.

In fact, anyone who put £1,000 to work in a passive index tracker five years ago has now more than doubled their money with around £2,085. And for stock pickers who exclusively invested in Nvidia, that initial £1,000 is today worth a staggering £13,407!

Of course, the question now becomes, can the largest US stocks continue delivering such phenomenal gains moving forward? And just how much money could a 50-year-old investor expect to make before retirement comes knocking at 67?

Setting realistic expectations

A 108% total return from the S&P 500 over the last five years is pretty exceptional. After all, that translates into an average annualised return of 15.8% a year compared to the usual 10% that the US stock market generates.

Is this likely to last? Sadly, most likely not.

The last five years have been pretty extraordinary, with the US economy receiving unprecedented stimulus in 2020, a rapid post-pandemic recovery in 2021, and continued business outperformance from tech giants like Nvidia in the years since.

Such events are pretty rare. And while we have seen periods of massive outperformance from the S&P 500 in the past, these have always been followed by an eventual reversion to the longer-term average of 10%.

EventBoom Years5 Year Average Annualised S&P 500 ReturnSlump YearsMarket Drawdown
Dotcom Bubble1995 – 200022%2000 – 200240%
Financial Crisis2003 – 200714%2008 – 200957%
Post-Pandemic Boom2020 – 202516%Time will tellTime will tell

The good news is, 10% is more than enough to build up impressive retirement wealth even when starting from scratch at the age of 50 with only £500 a month to spare. And by letting compounding work its magic for 17 consistent years, a brand new portfolio could go on to reach £266,132.

Maximising wealth

Having an extra quarter-million for retirement is definitely helpful. But for successful stock pickers, even more wealth could be unlocked. And even if a portfolio only generates an extra 3% above average, that’s enough to add roughly another £100,000 to a pension pot.

There’s never any guarantee with investing. But one S&P 500 business I’ve recently added to my portfolio is Toast (NYSE:TOST).

The cloud-based restaurant management platform is now powering 156,000 locations across the US, enabling restaurateurs to handle payment processing, ordering, delivery, employee payroll, and even capital financing.

By offering easy and quick solutions to almost all the headaches restaurant owners have to deal with, adoption is accelerating, and that’s translated into phenomenal revenue and profit growth. Of course, there are still risks.

Toast is not the only restaurant tech-solution out there, limiting its subscription pricing power and transaction take rates. The latter is a far bigger handicap since the bulk of cash flow comes from charging small fees on each transaction moving through its platform. It also makes the business far more sensitive to economic downturns since consumers are less likely to dine out when trying to minimise discretionary spending.

Nevertheless, I remain bullish for the long run. There are over 700,000 restaurants in the US alone. And while Toast already controls the lion’s portion of market share, its growth potential remains substantial, especially once it accelerates international expansion. That’s why I think growth investors may want to take a closer look.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Toast. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Toast. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

