Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT to build the perfect passive income portfolio and it said…

I asked ChatGPT to build the perfect passive income portfolio and it said…

ChatGPT is an incredibly impressive piece of technology, but is it any good at building a passive income portfolio? Dr James Fox takes a look.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I asked ChatGPT for the perfect passive income portfolio — and here’s what it sent me. The model blended UK dividend shares, income-focused ETFs, REITs, infrastructure funds, and bonds to deliver a balanced yield of around 4.5%.

The equity core included Legal & General, yielding about 8%, and National Grid, offering around 5.5%. British American Tobacco added a hefty 9% yield, while Vodafone provided about 7%, albeit with more volatility.

Unilever was included for “stability and dividend reliability”, paying roughly 3.5%. To diversify globally, the Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend ETF rounded out the equity exposure with a 4% yield.

On the property and infrastructure side, HICL Infrastructure and The Renewables Infrastructure Group both targeted around 6%. Meanwhile Supermarket Income REIT and Tritax Big Box generated 5%-6% through long leases with inflation-linked rent.

For fixed income, the Vanguard UK Investment Grade Bond ETF, iShares 0–5 Year Corporate Bond (IS15) and iShares UK Gilts ETF delivered 4%–5% yields with “lower volatility”. Finally, the Royal London Short Term Money Market Fund, offering 4%-5% for “liquidity and stability”.

What do I think? Well, there’s a lot to comment on. However, overall I’d suggest it’s quite a lot of investments to hold to essentially receive only 0.4% more than the yield on three and six months Gilts (UK government bonds) I bought last week.

Is there a better alternative?

ChatGPT has tried to demonstrate the importance of diversification through a wide range of investments. That’s great, but it’s worth noting that vehicles like ‘all-world’ ETFs are incredibly diversified anyway.

An investor seeking a hands-off approach might allocate part of their portfolio to broad, all-world investments and government debt, while taking a more conviction-driven approach with the remainder — holding a smaller number of carefully chosen positions.

Personally, I don’t invest for dividends. I invest for growth with the aim of taking a passive income at a later date. However, there are several investments I’m considering or own already that have strong passive income credentials.

One to consider

I’m yet to add Fresh Del Monte (NYSE:FDP) to my portfolio, but it’s high up my watchlist.

Fresh Del Monte is a vertically integrated global agribusiness that grows, ships, and sells fresh and prepared fruit and vegetables under the Del Monte and MANN brands.

Its operations span farming, processing, logistics, and distribution — giving it strong control over quality and supply.

The shares trade at around 12.5 times forward earnings, with analysts forecasting 20.5% earnings growth this year and a further 9% in the following year.

The 3.4% trailing dividend yield is also appealing, particularly as payouts have grown meaningfully in recent years and are set to rise further.

I also like that the company also owns tens of thousands of acres of farmland, an asset base that provides long-term security and inflation protection in an era of dwindling arable land.

However, exposure to weather events and commodity-price swings can affect profitability. Even so, with solid fundamentals and tangible assets, Fresh Del Monte looks well worth considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., National Grid Plc, Tritax Big Box REIT Plc, Unilever, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

This is how I pick dividend shares for my passive income portfolio

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down his tried-and-tested method of picking reliable dividend stocks to target long-term passive income well into retirement.

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
US Stock

Warren Buffett’s firm has been dumping stocks – is this what he sees coming?

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett’s company reducing its stock portfolio might be a sign of a stock market crash ahead. But Stephen Wright…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

How to prepare for a stock market crash — before it’s too late

| Stephen Wright

You wouldn't sell your house before a downturn in property prices. So why would you want to sell your shares…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

From £0 to £1,000 a year in passive income — how long does it take?

| Stephen Wright

Starting from scratch, here’s how investing £100 a month can give investors a realistic shot at earning £1,000 a year…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

This dividend stock yields 12.71% and is potentially 30% undervalued!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian explores the sustainability of the highest-yielding dividend stock in the FTSE 250 right now. Should investors rush to…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Down 12.5% in a day! Is this FTSE 100 stock a brilliant bargain or an accident waiting to happen?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones went on red alert after a top FTSE 100 growth share crashed almost 27% on Friday morning. Is…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

5,000 Lloyds shares could pay this much passive income…

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland considers whether Lloyds shares still offer juicy passive income prospects after the huge bull run since 2020.

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

7,212 shares of this dividend goldmine pays an income equal to the State Pension!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Buying just over 7,200 shares in this FTSE 100 industrial titan is all that's needed to match the UK State…

Read more »