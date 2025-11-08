Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Thank goodness I sold dividend stock WPP a few years ago

Thank goodness I sold dividend stock WPP a few years ago

WPP used to be a great dividend stock to own. However, in recent years, it’s been an absolute dog due to technological disruption.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A decade ago, I was quite bullish on UK dividend stock WPP (LSE: WPP). The company was performing well, the share price was in a strong uptrend, and dividends were consistently rising, so I had some shares in my portfolio.

However, in late 2020, I noticed that the long-term outlook for the advertising company had dramatically changed due to technological disruption. So, I offloaded my shares.

Thank goodness I did. Since I sold, they’ve fallen around 65% meaning that £5,000 worth of shares on the day I offloaded them is now worth about £1,750 (note that dividends received would have offset some of these losses).

A victim of tech disruption

One thing we all need to think about today as long-term investors is the potential for technological disruption. That’s because new technologies are having a huge negative impact on a lot of well established businesses.

WPP is a great example of this. While it used to be dominant in the advertising space, it has come under a lot of pressure from the likes of Google and Facebook over the last decade, which have captured a huge amount of market share with their innovative digital advertising services.

Making matters worse, WPP is now facing pressure from artificial intelligence (AI). Using AI, businesses can do a lot of the stuff that WPP has been able to charge (a fortune) for in the past themselves in-house (like customised advertising strategies, content creation, data analytics, etc).

A company in decline

All of this disruption is illustrated in WPP’s financials. They don’t look good right now.

Earlier this week, the company reported a worse-than-expected 5.9% drop in like-for-like net revenue for the third quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, it said that the full-year fall could be as much as 6% (analysts had been expecting a drop of 4.5%).

These numbers tell us that this company is clearly facing some big challenges at present. Right now, this is a business in decline.

Chance of a rebound?


Is there potential for a bounce-back in the share price at some stage? Maybe.

It has fallen a long way recently. Currently, it’s sitting at levels last seen more than 20 years ago.

As for the stock’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, it’s very low around 4.2. But this could be deceptive as earnings forecasts could be set to fall.

One thing that may potentially attract investors is the dividend yield. It currently stands at 8.8%.

But I wouldn’t rely on this forecast yield. Given its challenges, WPP has slashed its payout several times over the last few years (there was a 50% cut announced in August this year) and I think further cuts are a real possibility as the company tries to improve its performance.

It’s worth noting that WPP was one of the most bought stocks on AJ Bell this week. So clearly, a lot of investors see the potential for a rebound (or big dividends).

Personally, I think it’s a risky stock. To my mind, there are better opportunities in the market today.

But it seems some of my colleagues here at The Motley Fool are more optimistic in relation to its prospects.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Missed Rolls-Royce? Here are 3 out-of-favour growth stocks to consider right now

| Stephen Wright

Investors who bought Rolls-Royce shares five years ago are now up 1,530% plus dividends. But what are growth stocks to…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 of my favourite FTSE 100 stocks are looking great in November

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is looking forward to a great month leading into the festive season, with two of his top FTSE…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£2k in savings? Here’s how it could be used to start investing

| Christopher Ruane

With a couple of thousand pounds to spare, someone could start investing, says our writer. Here he outlines some of…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Down 24% in a day!? Why the Rightmove share price crash might be a huge opportunity

| Stephen Wright

Rightmove’s share price is down 12% in a day, but is the company more resistant to the threat of AI…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Lloyds continues share buybacks despite a 36% profit plunge. Risk or opportunity?

| Mark Hartley

Despite ongoing challenges, the Lloyds share price continues to hit new highs. Mark Hartley looks into the reasons behind the…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

£5,000 buys 2,065 shares in this FTSE 100 passive income monster

| Andrew Mackie

A 9% dividend yield and the power of compounding – see how £5k in this FTSE 100 stock could grow…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for a million?

| Stephen Wright

£150,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA gives someone a shot at £1,000,000 after 30 years. But it’s not the…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m building my SIPP to target a £5,000 second income each month

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Securing a second income is a fantastic way to enjoy a better retirement. Zaven Boyrazian explains how he’s aiming to…

Read more »