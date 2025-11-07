Member Login
Here’s how ISA changes could give you a tasty £9,000 cash boost…

Worried about potential changes to the Cash ISA? Royston Wild explains why allowance cuts could provide a wealth-building opportunity.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
ISA
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Changes to the Individual Savings Account (ISA) seem imminent as the government tries to get the country investing. Rumour has it that the Chancellor will halve annual allowances on the Cash ISA to £10,000 at the Budget on 26 November. It’s a strategy some believe could supercharge individuals’ long-term returns.

Slashing allowances aren’t a plan I’m especially impressed by. I think a carrot rather than a stick approach is better on matters of personal finances.

That said, if it helps people make substantially more cash for retirement, that may not be a bad thing. Fresh research from IG Group this week underlines the possible benefits that nudging people towards the stock market can have.

A £9k boost

According to the investing platform, “redirecting excess cash into investing could improve returns by over £9k per person across five years“.

In total, halving the Cash ISA allowance could provide savers with more than £7bn if this cash was reinvested in the stock market, IG said.

The broker found that roughly 2.8m Cash ISA users save more than £10,000 each year. Meanwhile, YouGov data shows that 28% of this group would invest any money above the new allowance in a Stocks and Shares ISA.

IG said that “combining these figures, [our] analysis estimates potential additional returns of £7.2bn over five years for this group of around 784,000 savers — equating to over £9.1k per saver“.

These figures are based on industry forecasts for UK interest rates over the next five years, alongside historical returns from global stock markets.

Here’s what I’m doing

I’m one of millions of people who use both a Cash ISA and a Stocks and Shares ISA. I also purchase shares, trusts and funds in a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP).

The vast majority of my spare cash is put to work on the stock market. For me, this strategy’s a no-brainer. The average investing ISA has delivered a 9.6% return since 2015, according to Moneyfacts. For the cash product, this sits way back at 1.2%.

I realise that my decision carries higher risk. But the way I spread my capital — my portfolio provides exposure to thousands of stocks the world over — means I’m not putting my cash in excessive danger as I chase better returns.

One low-risk asset I’ve just bought is the iShares Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF (LSE:SMEA). As with any shares-based fund, it can fall when broader equity markets suffer. However, its diversification across dozens of industries and countries provides significant long-term risk benefits.

In total, this iShares product holds shares in 1,011 different companies. I think it could continue outperforming as investors rotate from US shares and economic conditions in Europe improve.

Since 2015, it’s delivered an average annual return of 8.4%, far above what even the best-paying Cash ISA has delivered in that time.

This is one of more than thousands of ETFs UK investors can choose from today. With even more individual stocks and investment trusts available, share pickers have a significant opportunity to target decent returns without having to take on excessive risk.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in iShares III Public - iShares Msci Europe Ucits ETF Eur (Acc). The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

