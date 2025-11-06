Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 19% in a month! What on earth’s going on with the JD Sports share price?

Down 19% in a month! What on earth’s going on with the JD Sports share price?

Since breaking through the 100p-barrier again, the JD Sports share price has been in sharp decline. James Beard tries to find out why.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If it wasn’t for WPP and Mondi, the JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) share price would be the worst performer on the FTSE 100 over the past month. On 6 October, the leisure retailer’s stock closed at 104.5p. Today (6 November), it’s possible to buy one share for around 85p.

This fall of nearly 19% is particularly disappointing for shareholders given that it had climbed 65% since recording its 52-week low in April. This was just after President Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ announcement on tariffs.

Following a series of acquisitions, the US is now the biggest market for the group. And with the majority of the products that the group sells being manufactured in Asia, it’s particularly vulnerable to higher import taxes imposed on the continent.

In common with most retailers in America, tariffs are a lose-lose. If tariffs are passed on to consumers it’s likely that sales will fall. Otherwise, the group’s margin will be squeezed.

A bit of a mystery

But it’s not obvious why the group’s share price has fallen so significantly over the past month. There have been no major stock exchange announcements – it’s not due to release its third-quarter trading update until 20 November – and, as far as I can see, there have been no broker downgrades.

In fact, yesterday, Shore Capital said: “This recent weakness has us somewhat scratching our heads looking for a catalyst but in truth it is likely a combination of more macro-events.” The investment firm says there’s now a “buying opportunity”.

And I can see why. Based on the consensus of analysts, the retailer’s expected to report earnings per share of 11.68p during the 53 weeks ending 7 February 2026 (FY26). This implies a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just over 7.

In my opinion, that’s remarkably cheap for a company that’s expected to generate free cash flow of £502m in FY26. And one that’s forecast to be in a net cash position (ignoring lease liabilities) by the end of its financial year.

However, as acknowledged by Shore Capital, the retailer’s fortunes are affected by consumer confidence. The US economy is growing fast but there are signs that its labour market is weakening. On this side of the Atlantic, the UK appears fragile with a tax-raising budget expected this month.

Pros and cons

Significantly, it’s believed that around half of the shoes and clothing sold by JD Sports are made by Nike. The American sportswear giant has struggled recently for a variety of reasons including a lack of product innovation. As part of its turnaround strategy, to try and restore earnings to previous levels, it’s increased its prices significantly. It remains to be seen what impact this will have.

However, there’s more to JD Sports than one brand. It sells all the others that are taking some of Nike’s market share. Its healthy balance sheet and strong brand mean it’s in a better position than most to cope with any economic headwinds. And next year, there’s another World Cup, which should give the group a bit of a boost.

From what I can see, there’s nothing fundamentally wrong with JD Sports. The fall in the group’s share price means, in my opinion, an already cheap stock has become even cheaper. On this basis, long-term investors could consider adding it to their portfolios.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Could Adobe stock be the bargain buy of 2025?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Adobe stock has underperformed recently, but flags up several reasons why it could be due to…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Is ITV still a good dividend shares pick after today’s trading update?

| Mark Hartley

ITV has long been a firm favourite among UK investors hunting for top dividend shares. But is it still a…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
US Stock

Michael Burry just made another ‘Big Short’ against AI growth stocks

| John Fieldsend

Are AI growth stocks going to crash? One of the investors who predicted the 2008 recession seems to think so…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
US Stock

A 7.5%+ yield? This S&P 500 stock has a juicy dividend forecast

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why investors can look across the pond for stocks with attractive dividend forecasts and shares a specific…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

The BT share price jumps almost 5% despite today’s shaky results. What’s going on?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is completely baffled by the fact that the BT share price is jumping this morning, when its results…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Is it game over for the Diageo share price after today’s results?

| Harvey Jones

The Diageo share price is falling again after a disappointing set of first quarter results and Harvey Jones wonders if…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 stocks paying 7%+ yields in November 2025!

| John Fieldsend

Big dividend yields abound on the FTSE 250 as autumn arrives. Here are three stocks to consider as the leaves…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Down 21% in 24 hours, what’s happening to Pinterest stock?

| Dr. James Fox

Pinterest stock's slumped as investors worry about the company’s weaker guidance following another impressive quarter of user growth.

Read more »