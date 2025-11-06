Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As software stocks get slaughtered are these S&P 500 names next to crash?

As software stocks get slaughtered are these S&P 500 names next to crash?

AI’s been sending some of the S&P 500’s tech stocks crashing. But Stephen Wright thinks some companies will be more resilient than others.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

S&P 500 software firms Axon Enterprise and Duolingo have joined Adobe in seeing their share prices crash due to fears about artificial intelligence (AI) disruption. So is the whole sector in trouble?

I won’t keep you in suspense: my answer’s ‘no’. Investors really need to think carefully about competition right now, but I think some companies are still very well-positioned.

Barriers to entry

There’s no way around the fact that AI can now write software code, so investors need to look for businesses that are protected by other barriers to entry. 

One of the best examples is operating in an industry that has specific regulatory requirements. In these situations, existing companies can’t easily be replaced by AI-generated alternatives. There are a few S&P 500 names that fit the bill. One is life sciences software firm Veeva (NYSE:VEEV) and another is government-focused Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL).

In both cases, there are risks. But I think competing with these companies is harder than just writing the kind of software that can easily be generated by something like GPT-5.

Veeva

Veeva focuses on providing software for life sciences companies. Its products help with clinical trials, regulatory compliance, and quality management.

Targeting one sector specifically can be risky. And this is especially true of healthcare which has been facing its own challenges from the current US administration.

In terms of AI disruption though, the barrier to entry isn’t just the ability to write software. It includes domain expertise and validated systems in an industry where mistakes can be costly.

This makes setting up a competing operation more difficult than it would be with something less specialised. And I think it gives the firm better protection from generative AI competitors.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies doesn’t have proprietary data protecting it. But being a software provider for US state and local governments makes it unusually difficult to compete with.

Suppliers for governments need to meet strict security standards and have to be approved as vendors. And getting this is difficult, complicated, and time-consuming for new competitors.

There’s always a risk of public budgets tightening in a weaker macroeconomic environment. And with Tyler Technologies trading at some big multiples, this is something to be aware of.

In terms of the risk of AI disruption though, I don’t think the firm’s position has weakened significantly. The regulatory requirements still look like a big challenge for competitors, to me.

Software moats

For software companies where the main barrier to entry is producing the product, AI that can write code looks like a real threat. This however, isn’t the same across the industry.

I think Veeva and Tyler Technologies both have better protection that comes from specific expertise in a regulated industry. So I’m keeping my eye on these in case they start falling.

The one that has surprised me so far is Axon. The firm’s vertically integrated into policing and law enforcement and that looks to me like a strong competitive advantage. 

Axon’s stock-based compensation costs put me off the company at the moment. But I do think it could be a name that could develop into an interesting long-term opportunity.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Adobe, Axon Enterprise, Duolingo, Tyler Technologies, and Veeva Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

How big does a Stocks and Shares ISA need to be to target a £1k monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how a Stocks and Shares ISA can be used as part of a strategy to try and…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Is this the start of a Rolls-Royce share price collapse?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has softened a bit, though that's happened a few times before. But at today's high valuation,…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price is at a 52-week high. Here are 3 reasons why investors may consider buying

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall investigates if there are compelling reasons for investors to consider buying Lloyds shares, despite the soaring price.

Read more »

Rear view image depicting two men hiking together with the stunning backdrop of Seven Sisters cliffs in the south of England.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if I should buy this top dividend stock in an ISA or SIPP and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is torn between buying this top FTSE 100 income share inside a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP.…

Read more »

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Investing Articles

My favourite FTSE 100 growth share just got even cheaper! Is it now an unmissable bargain?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones expects great things from this dirt cheap UK growth share, but he's also had to endure an awful…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Is Musk’s big payday make-or-break for the Tesla share price?

| Alan Oscroft

How much is it worth paying Elon Musk if he can raise the Tesla share price nearly six-fold in the…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Could Adobe stock be the bargain buy of 2025?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Adobe stock has underperformed recently, but flags up several reasons why it could be due to…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Is ITV still a good dividend shares pick after today’s trading update?

| Mark Hartley

ITV has long been a firm favourite among UK investors hunting for top dividend shares. But is it still a…

Read more »