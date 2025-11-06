With an above-average yield and a cheap share price, this micro-cap stock could deliver a decent second income. But is it worth the risk?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

50,000 shares of this 12%-yielding small-cap could deliver this much second income…

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Snapping up a few dividend-paying penny shares is a quick and easy way to work towards building a second income stream. Not only is a cheap price helpful, it adds an extra layer of flexibility to an investment.

This is because the payouts that dividend companies reward to shareholders can be withdrawn as cash or reinvested to grow the portfolio.

Unfortunately, most cheap stocks don’t pay dividends because the company’s more focused on reinvesting into the business. So when I noticed this tiny news and media company offered a 12% yield, I had to take a closer look.

Budget-friendly… with risk

With a £186m market-cap and shares trading at just 58p each, Reach (LSE: RCH) is very much in small-cap territory. Since 2021, it’s been paying a full-year dividend of 7p per share, making the current yield an impressive 12% (indeed, third-party data puts the yield around 12.4%).

Fifty thousand of the 58p shares would cost around £29,000, paying dividends worth £3,480 a year. Okay, that’s no small one-off investment but it could be built over time. For example, by contributing just £200 a month and reinvesting the dividends, it would take less than seven years.

But with both the share price and market-cap down about 34% this year, could it be a value trap rather than a bargain?

Risks to consider

The print media industry has had a tough time lately, and Reach hasn’t escaped the pain. With digital media and online advertising cornering the market, traditional revenues have suffered.

In the third quarter of 2025, the company reported total revenue down around 2.5% year-on-year, with print revenue falling by almost 4% and print advertising dropping roughly 13%. Meanwhile, digital revenue edged up just over 2%.

The falling price could be attractive to value hunters, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 3.68 and price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.36. But those metrics alone mean very little. Without some concrete indications of a turnaround in the near future, there’s a risk the price could keep falling.

Looking ahead

Layoffs have already begun as part of a £20m restructuring aimed at achieving 4%-5% cost savings. However, the company has said it remains confident of meeting full-year market expectations despite softer advertising conditions.

While digital growth’s happening, it’s still a battle to replace legacy revenues. Management’s acknowledged that the transition remains challenging, and analysts have warned that free cash flow coverage of the dividend could tighten if advertising revenues weaken further.

On the flip side, an investor who’s comfortable with risk might consider this as a means to potentially build a second income stream. If the dividend remains intact and the share price stabilises, then the £3,480 annual income could be meaningful. But that’s far from guaranteed.

The bottom line

In short, this stock offers a tempting yield for anyone looking to build a second income. But high yield often reflects high risk. An investor should weigh up the chance of dividend cuts, the structural challenges facing the media industry and the company’s ability to navigate the digital shift.

If management delivers on its cost savings and revenue goals, the generous dividend might continue. If not, that double-digit yield could vanish just as quickly. Either way, it’s one to consider, albeit with a cautious approach.